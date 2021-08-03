Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As long as the sun shines, we will have a source for clean solar power. Many experts agree that solar farms are the new "it" industry. With renewable energy and limited natural resources such a hot topic, the solar industry proves itself as one of the fastest growing markets today. Capitalizing on the forecasted success of solar farms allows investors to build wealth in multiple ways with minimum barriers to entry. Solar farms are just one of the many ways to profit from vacant land. A solar farm produces electricity. Instead of growing plants, they plant solar panels. And instead of a grocery store or farmer's market, the farmer sells the electricity to the utility companies that supply electricity to the grid. Some households and businesses have rooftop and backyard solar panels. These panels use photovoltaics (conversion of light into electricity using semiconducting materials). In keeping up with our earlier analogy. The difference between these rooftop panels and a solar farm, is the difference between a garden and a farm.Active Companies in the markets today include Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS), Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR).

Solar farms are power stations that employ many massive solar panels. These power stations convert, store, and distribute electricity to the electrical grid. Instead of solar panels placed on the rooftops, they attach to stands on the ground in rows. They take up between 1 acre and hundreds of acres. And they have the power to "light up your life", in ecologically sustainable ways. The basic building block of the solar farm is the solar cell. It's a small electrical device that converts a small amount of sunlight into electricity, also called a photovoltaic cell. These devices, made out of silicon, usually perform 2 tasks: Creation of electrical charge from sunlight: and separating that charge so that it can be distributed. These solar cells are wired together on a panel and mounted on stands. Then placed on the ground. Massive quantities of solar panels are connected, covering acres of land. These arrays are connected to the electrical grid and sell their electrical output to the utility company where it is distributed for use to neighborhoods. Experts agree that solar farms can be extremely profitable! With the profits that come from the actual sale of electricity, coupled with tax credits, deductions and legislative incentives, the profits are looking good. Additionally, solar power is never going to "go out of style". The market will always be there, as long as we require power and have a sun.

Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:GSFI) BREAKING NEWS: Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering To Provide A 4th Feasibility Study For Multi Meg Solar Farms: Now Three Locations With Expected Total Project Revenues In Excess Of $87 Million Over Life Of All Three Projects - Green Stream Holdings Inc. ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today, has announced the survey for a 4th feasibility study in addition to the three previously announced sites, and that the property owner has signed an agreement.

Green Stream Holdings previously announced earlier this month that they engaged in an agreement with KMB, a nationally known, full service engineering solutions provider with extensive international expertise in the solar renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services, to assist the Company in installing three ground-mount solar farms. Today's announcement has added a 4th to the initial three sites.

The company also previously announced that survey for the first of the three locations was completed last week for, 312 Cornish Hill Road, Cooperstown, N.Y., and now the second 37 acre site at Hadley, N.Y. is now also complete and the owner has signed a 25 year lease for the property. The fourth location is located at Carll's Path - Deer Park NY.

KMB was initially hired to conduct solar feasibility studies for three separate locations in the State of New York. Each site is 37 acres. Their study will determine the most efficient configuration for the arrays, estimated production matters, utility interconnect feasibility & process, as well as to identify any potential incentive programs. CONTINUED… Read this full release for Green Stream Holdings at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-gsfi/.



Other recent developments in the markets include:



First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) recently announced that it intends to invest $684 million in a new, fully vertically integrated photovoltaic (PV) thin film solar module manufacturing facility in India. Contingent upon permitting, and pending approval of Indian government incentives that are satisfactory to First Solar, the advanced facility is expected to be built in the state of Tamil Nadu and commence operations in the second half of 2023.

The planned facility is projected to have a nameplate capacity of 3.3 gigawatts (GW) DC. With First Solar's expansion in the United States and India and optimization of its existing fleet, the company anticipates that its nameplate manufacturing capacity will double to 16 GW DC in 2024. Unique among the world's ten largest solar manufacturers for being the only US-headquartered company, for not using a crystalline silicon (c-Si) semiconductor, and for not manufacturing in China, First Solar produces its thin film PV modules using a fully integrated, continuous process under one roof and does not rely on Chinese c-Si supply chains. The company's eco-efficient module technology, which uses its proprietary Cadmium Telluride (CadTel) semiconductor, has the lowest carbon and water footprints of any PV module available today.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, recently announced that, after recently setting a test record of 25.25% for large-area N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cells, the maximum solar conversion efficiency of its advanced high-efficiency solar module reached 23.53% and has outperformed the previous record of 23.01%, also set by JinkoSolar, in January 2021. The result was independently tested and confirmed by TÜV Rheinland, one of the world's leading testing service provider on internationally recognized safety and quality standards.

The module's breakthrough performance was the result of adopting JinkoSolar's cutting-edge TOPCon cell technology fused with a new-type of welding and packaging technology. The module design not only reduces the internal resistance loss of the module, but improves power efficiency and module appearance. This latest breakthrough has benefited from the track record of JinkoSolar's R&D capabilities and industry-leading integrated technology, which will further contribute to the mass production of subsequent advanced products.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) recently reached a significant milestone – it now owns, operates, or purchases more than 10,000 MW of solar and wind energy throughout the United States from both its regulated and nonregulated businesses.

As one of the nation's top renewable energy providers, Duke Energy's renewables portfolio includes nearly 200 sites in 22 states, with over 1,000 megawatts of new projects under construction throughout the country, including Florida, Texas, and the Carolinas. At peak output, the company's current renewables portfolio capacity generates enough energy to serve the equivalent of approximately 2.4 million homes and businesses.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, recently announced it is teaming up with Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, to make the switch to an electric lifestyle more convenient, affordable, and sustainable. Through the strategic alliance, new SunPower customers can opt to install a Wallbox home EV charger at the same time as their solar and/or storage system installation. SunPower will also act as a preferred solar and storage provider and EV charger installation provider for Wallbox customers.

Consumer adoption of EVs and solar energy is growing rapidly. Deloitte predicts that EV sales are expected to grow from 2.5 million in 2020 to more than 31 million by 2030, accounting for approximately 32 percent of new car sales. Following record growth in 2020, Wood Mackenzie predicts residential solar installations will grow 13 percent in 2021 alone. With strong consumer overlap — nearly 40 percent of EV drivers also have solar — SunPower and Wallbox will help meet growing demand for these products by integrating EV infrastructure into solar equipped homes.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult =a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated fifty four hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Green Stream Holdings Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact:

email: [email protected]

Tel: - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com