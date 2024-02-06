Sports Team & Clubs Market Currently Valued at Approximately $127 Billion as Further Growth Expected

FN Media Group News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts say that the global Sports Team and Clubs Market will continue to grow substantially through 2029. A recent report from Mordor Intelligence said that The Sports Team and Clubs Market is valued at about USD 127.75 Billion in the current year and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period. (2024-2029). The report said: "In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the sports market. The fastest-growing region is expected to be Africa. The market is poised to benefit from robust economic growth projected for a number of developed and developing economies. The major players are Marhuan, Life Time Fitness, Inc., Liberty Media Corporation, Futbol Club Barcelona, and Dallas Cowboys. In the current year, the total revenue of the top 20 revenue-generating clubs was a 13% increase reported by Money League clubs in the previous year and only marginally lower than reported before the COVID-19 pandemic. The rise in revenue was largely due to the return of fans, with matchday revenues rising from last year to the current year after two seasons affected by the pandemic." Active companies in the markets this week include: Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA), Manchester United (NYSE: MANU), Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS), Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG).

Mordor Intelligence continued: "In this unprecedented era of global sport, 2023 promises to provide organizations and athletes with more opportunities than ever before to engage deeply with their fan base. This includes taking part in some of the world's most significant global sporting events, including the ICC World Cup in India, the Rugby World Cup in France, and the women's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. There will also be new media partnerships and more innovation from streaming services as they expand their reach. Teams and clubs use social media and mobile apps to expand their reach and connect with fans in a more personal way. This has resulted in the development of new revenue sources, including digital advertising, online shopping, and streaming services."

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Highlights Benefits of Multi-Club Ownership Model for Shareholders - Brera Holdings Provides Manchester United Shareholding and Business Strategy Updates - Brera Holdings PLC ("Brera Holdings" or the "Company") which one year ago became the first Italian football team to IPO on Nasdaq, today describes some of the benefits of the multi-club ownership ("MCO") model.

As the only publicly-listed MCO company in the world today, holding six assets in its professional sports team portfolio, Brera has already begun to diversify its sports holdings.

In December 2023, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO of INEOS, submitted a tender offer to acquire 25% of Manchester United PLC (NYSE: MANU). The tender offer price of $33 per share represents a 74% premium to the price Brera paid upon its purchase of a minority interest in MANU in June 2023, and Brera has decided to tender all of its shares.

In March 2023, Brera expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene FC, a team then admitted to the Second Division League in Mozambique. After winning its post-season tournament, the team was promoted to Mocambola, the First Division in Mozambique.

Brera believes it's important for shareholders to understand the benefits of the MCO business model, and felt it's best to provide some background and history to demonstrate the opportunity.

While most sports fans are familiar with international professional sports business practices, Americans are just now being introduced to terms like player transfer fees and rights, in part, thanks to the mega-deals driving the recent mania for baseball's $700 million man Shohei Ohtani and soccer legend Lionel Messi finally playing in the United States. Outright mayhem ensues each time Ohtani takes the mound in Los Angeles, and when Messi hits the pitch (or, as the Yanks say, field) in Miami.

Fans often dream about owning their favorite team, but for 99.99% of fans, no matter the sport, venue or country, professional sports ownership has been reserved for the billionaire elite.

The allure of professional sports team ownership is so appealing, that A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased Welsh soccer team, Wrexham AFC, for $2.5 million in 2021. Not only have the two already turned Wrexham into a champion, which was promoted to one of England's higher divisions, they also seemed to connect with Wrexham's fan base at home and now abroad.

Sports teams outside of the United States take a holistic approach to team ownership and are more judicious with their budgets. Owners typically own their stadiums and must strive to deliver a strong team, or risk demotion to a lower tier league, losing out on substantial revenue and profit. Conversely, this international ownership dynamic means that turning around under-capitalized or mismanaged lower tier pro sports teams can be extremely lucrative. CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Brera Holdings at: https://www.breraholdings.com/brera-press

Other recent developments in the markets of note include

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) – one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world - recently announced financial results for the 2024 fiscal first quarter ended 30 September 2023. For fiscal 2024, the Company is forecasting revenue guidance to be within a range of £635 million to £665 million from prior guidance of £650 million to £680 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance to be within a range of £125 million to £150 million from prior guidance of £140 million to £165 million, owing to the early Champions League exit and related reduction in Broadcasting revenues.

Our USD non-current borrowings as of 30 September 2023 were $650 million, which was unchanged from 30 September 2022. As a result of the year-on-year change in the USD/GBP exchange rate from 1.1173 at 30 September 2022 to 1.2208 at 30 September 2023, our non-current borrowings when converted to GBP were £528.8 million, compared to £577.4 million at the prior year quarter. In addition to non-current borrowings, the Group maintains a revolving credit facility which varies based on seasonal flow of funds. Current borrowings at 30 September 2023 were £204.4 million compared to £102.9 million at 30 September 2022. As of 30 September 2023, cash and cash equivalents were £80.8 million compared to £24.3 million at the prior year quarter.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) will host a conference call to discuss results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2023 on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

To participate via telephone, please dial 888-660-6386 with the conference ID number 6996895 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via webcast at investor.msgsports.com under the heading "Events."

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 800-770-2030 (conference ID number 6996895). The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, February 6, 2024 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) recently reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2023. Since opening on September 29, 2023, Sphere in Las Vegas has attracted worldwide attention and robust demand from guests, artists and advertisers.

In addition, MSG Networks is now more than halfway through the 2023-24 NBA and NHL regular seasons, marking the first year of availability of MSG+, MSG Networks' direct-to-consumer subscription and authenticated steaming service. Last month, MSG Networks and the YES Network announced the formation of Gotham Advanced Media and Entertainment (GAME), a new 50/50 streaming joint venture which will explore new streaming products and provide a scalable solution to third party content owners looking to connect with their own fans.

For the fiscal 2024 second quarter, the Company reported revenues of $314.2 million, an increase of $154.6 million, as compared to the prior year quarter. In addition, the Company reported an operating loss of $159.7 million, an increase of $109.9 million as compared to the prior year quarter, and adjusted operating income of $51.4 million, as compared to an adjusted operating loss of $13.2 million in the prior year quarter.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) recently announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results after the close of market trading on Thursday, February 15, 2024. DraftKings will host a conference call and audio webcast the following morning, Friday, February 16, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET, during which management will discuss the Company's results and provide commentary on business performance.

To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit DraftKings' investor relations website at investors.draftkings.com. The audio webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 31, 2024.

