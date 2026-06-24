Why The Melt Sees Tampa and Orlando as the Front Door to Florida Franchise Growth

The fast-casual burger concept is looking for franchise partners as it brings its signature MeltBurgers and comfort food to the Sunshine State.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Melt, the fast-casual burger brand known for its "World's Meltiest Burger," is looking to Florida for its next stage of franchise growth, with Tampa and Orlando identified as key markets. The company is now seeking qualified operators to help bring the brand into Central Florida.

"Florida presents a tremendous opportunity for The Melt," said Greg Vojnovic, Head of Franchising. "Tampa and Orlando continue to attract new residents, businesses and visitors every year. When you combine that population growth with strong retail development, a vibrant dining culture and year-round consumer activity, you have the ingredients for the type of market where our concept can thrive."

As The Melt expands into Florida, the brand is seeking experienced franchise partners who understand how to operate high-performing restaurant businesses. Operational efficiency is key to The Melt's model, with restaurants designed around streamlined kitchen systems.

The Melt's locations are typically built in the 1,900- to 2,300-square-foot range, but the smaller footprint has not limited sales performance. In 2025, the brand reported $58.3 million in corporate revenue. Restaurants open for more than one year averaged $3.4 million in annual sales, and the top third of those locations surpassed $4.5 million in average unit volume, underscoring the model's potential strength.

"We take a disciplined approach to development and focus on partnering with operators who understand what it takes to build a great business," Vojnovic said. "Our goal is not simply to add locations. We want to work with franchisees who can deliver a consistent guest experience, develop strong teams and grow with us over time."

The Melt's restaurant model is built with discipline and intention. With a prime cost of 55.1% (COGS of 30.0% and total labor of 25.1%), The Melt has strong financial performance and can focus on helping franchisees maintain consistency while supporting efficient day-to-day operations. The brand's mission is to deliver premium-quality burgers, sandwiches and comfort food favorites. Kitchen designs are standardized to support training and execution, allowing operators to maintain speed and consistency even in competitive labor markets.

With franchise development gaining momentum, The Melt sees Florida as a strong next step for growth. The company believes Tampa and Orlando can support multiple restaurants over time as it builds across the state and brings its menu to more guests.

About The Melt:

Founded in San Francisco in 2011, The Melt is on a mission to serve the world's meltiest, most craveable comfort food — made entirely with 100% all-natural ingredients and no artificial additives, ever. Best known for its signature MeltBurger — a bold blend of premium Angus & Wagyu beef, topped with aged cheddar, house-made pickle-jalapeño mix and served on a toasted artisan bun — The MeltBurger delivers unforgettable flavor in every bite. The menu features juicy MeltBurgers, toasty grilled melts, crispy buttermilk-brined chicken, creamy mac & cheese, skin-on fries seasoned with custom Melt Spice, and thick, hand-spun shakes. Every item on the menu is made with real, high-quality ingredients you can feel good about. Recognized as one of the Top 20 Fast Casual Restaurants for Guest Satisfaction by Nation's Restaurant News and a Top 50 Brand in Fast Casual's 2025 Top 100 Movers & Shakers, The Melt is rapidly becoming a standout in the fast-casual space. With industry-leading sales comps and double-digit year-over-year growth, the brand is expanding quickly — including recent openings in Arizona and Davis, California. Whether it's your first visit or your fiftieth, The Melt delivers bold flavors, feel-good vibes, and warm hospitality that keeps guests saying, "I love it here." Learn more at www.themelt.com or follow @TheMelt on social media.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chad Cohen

Mainland

786-417-5769

[email protected]

SOURCE The Melt