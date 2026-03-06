The Melt Gears Up for Continued Expansion Following Record-Breaking 2025 Financial Results and more than $58.2M in Revenue across 19 Corporate Restaurants

The fast-casual brand's momentum is underscored by strong corporate store performance, rising system-wide sales and strategic unit expansion as it heads into 2026.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Melt , the West Coast-based premium burger brand, reported record-breaking financial performance in 2025, with the brand posting more than $58.2M in revenue. Those results reflect an operating model built to support continued growth in 2026 and beyond.

For The Melt , 2025 was not about generating headlines; it was about delivering measurable performance in 100% company-owned restaurants operating under real market conditions. "Our goal was never to build a franchise business; our goal was to build a great restaurant business," said CEO Ralph Bower . "When you own and operate every restaurant, there's nowhere to hide. You feel every decision in real time... the labor, food costs and guest experience. Our success is what gives us confidence that we're ready to introduce franchising and prepared to scale the right way."

The Melt kept costs in check in 2025. The average cost of goods sold (COGS) was 29.6%, even with volatility in beef and commodity markets. Unit-level labor averaged 25.5%, helped by smarter scheduling and a tighter kitchen flow.

"Our operations performance improved with continuing stable COGS in a difficult beef and commodities environment," Bower said. "We continue to provide leading operational performance."

For a premium burger concept built around Angus and Wagyu beef, maintaining COGS below 30% while delivering strong profitability underscores the strength of The Melt's purchasing strategy, menu engineering and operational simplicity.

The Melt's financial performance is reinforced by strong average unit volumes. In 2025, restaurants open for more than one year (14 units) generated an average of $3.4M in annual sales. The top third of mature locations (5 units) averaged more than $4.5M. The Stanford location delivered more than $6.1M in sales from just 1,900 square feet, demonstrating how the brand's compact footprint can generate high volumes without oversized buildouts.

These results are driven by a repeatable formula centered on craveable menu items like the MeltBurger, strong late-night performance and a hospitality-first culture the company calls "I Love It Here."

"I read a review from our Stanford location that simply said, 'I just love it here,'" Bower said. "The 'I Love It Here' philosophy became our mission. Every guest. Every visit. Every team member. That's not a tagline and it's much more than a filter. It's how we conduct business every day."

The Melt opened three restaurants in 2025 and grew the system by about 20%, moving from 15 to 18 total units. The brand also entered Arizona for the first time, opening restaurants in Paradise Valley and Tempe.

As The Melt looks ahead, its leadership team remains focused on the same principles that drove 2025 performance: operational simplicity, financial discipline and a culture centered on both team members and guests. "We continue to produce record-breaking results based on the foundation of our 'I Love It Here' culture," said Bower. "This is unique to The Melt and to our teams and our customers — our goal is to have everyone happy."

Heading into 2026, The Melt enters its next growth phase backed by validated financial performance and a proven operating model.

ABOUT THE MELT

Founded in San Francisco in 2011, The Melt is on a mission to serve the world's meltiest, most craveable comfort food — made entirely with 100% all-natural ingredients and no artificial additives, ever. Best known for its signature MeltBurger — a bold blend of premium Angus and Wagyu beef, topped with aged cheddar, house-made pickle-jalapeño mix, and served on a toasted artisan bun — The MeltBurger delivers unforgettable flavor in every bite. The menu features juicy MeltBurgers, toasty grilled melts, crispy buttermilk-brined chicken, creamy mac and cheese, skin-on fries seasoned with custom Melt Spice, and thick, hand-spun shakes. Every item on the menu is made with real, high-quality ingredients you can feel good about. Recognized as one of the Top 20 Fast Casual Restaurants for Guest Satisfaction by Nation's Restaurant News and a Top 50 Brand in Fast Casual's 2025 Top 100 Movers & Shakers, The Melt is rapidly becoming a standout in the fast casual space. With industry-leading sales comps and double-digit year-over-year growth, the brand is expanding quickly — including recent openings in Arizona and Davis, California. Whether it's your first visit or your fiftieth, The Melt delivers bold flavors, feel-good vibes, and warm hospitality that keeps guests saying, "I love it here." Learn more at www.themelt.com or follow @TheMelt on social media.

