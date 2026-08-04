Willamette Valley Vineyards Introduces $1.75 Million Preferred Stock Offering

The offering coincides with a groundbreaking event at the winery's Estate in the Salem Hills

SALEM HILLS, Ore., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ: WVVI, WVVIP), one of the nation's only community-owned wineries, is inviting wine enthusiasts across the country to become winery shareholders through its limited $1.75 million Preferred Stock Offering (WVVIP). The offering provides investors the opportunity to support the winery's continued growth while enjoying exclusive benefits and experiences.

Now through September 30, 2026, shares are available at $3.45 each, with a minimum investment of 300 shares ($1,035) and a maximum of 5,000 shares ($17,250). Investors receive an annual dividend of $0.22 per share (6.3%) or may elect to receive their dividend as an "Owner Benefit Credit" with 15% additional value, redeemable for wine, food, merchandise, overnight stays and event admission.

The share price increases to $3.95 per share on October 1, 2026. The offering ends on December 31, 2026, unless it sells out first.

Shareholder benefits include savings of up to 25% on wines, complimentary monthly tastings, priority access to limited-production releases, exclusive events and educational experiences. Benefits can be used at all of the winery's 9 locations in Oregon, Washington and California.

"We take great pride in expanding our community of wine enthusiasts and sharing a collective passion for Oregon wine," said Mike Osborn, CEO of Willamette Valley Vineyards. "The commitment shown by our thousands of wine enthusiast shareholders reflects their confidence in Willamette Valley Vineyards' future. This offering represents more than an investment – it is an opportunity to join a community dedicated to quality, stewardship and the continued success of the winery."

Coinciding with the offering, new and current shareholders will have the opportunity to participate in a groundbreaking for an Estate expansion on Saturday, September 12. A historic group photo will commemorate this event. The expansion includes future vineyard plantings and hospitality experiences, marking an exciting new chapter at the winery and expanding on Founder and President Jim Bernau's core vision to build a world-class Oregon winery owned by a community of wine enthusiasts.

"This expansion has been my passion project since 1989, when a group of founding shareholders first broke ground together," Bernau said. "The groundbreaking represents the culmination of years of labor into a 'tipping point' for the Estate into an iconic wine, culinary and lodging destination."

The Estate is already a landmark property to many wine lovers, and last week was named the nation's Best Tasting Room in the 2026 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The honor marks the third consecutive year that Willamette Valley Vineyards has been recognized as the nation's top tasting room – a feat unmatched by any other winery tasting room. This year also brought another milestone, with the winery earning the program's top distinction as the nation's Best Wine Club for the first time.

To learn more about becoming a shareholder or to invest in Willamette Valley Vineyards' Preferred Stock Offering, visit wvv.com/Ownership.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Founded in 1983 by President Jim Bernau with the dream of creating world-class Pinot Noir while serving as stewards of the land, Willamette Valley Vineyards has grown from a bold idea into one of the region's leading wineries, earning the title "One of America's Great Pinot Noir Producers" from Wine Enthusiast Magazine. In addition, all the vineyards have been certified sustainable through LIVE and Salmon-Safe programs. With 1,000 acres under vine, Willamette farms its Estate winery in the Salem Hills, sparkling winery Domaine Willamette in the Dundee Hills, pioneering Tualatin Estate Vineyard near Forest Grove and Elton Vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills. The winery has expanded recently to include nine tasting rooms in Oregon, Washington and California – growth made possible by the stock ownership of many wine enthusiasts.

Press Contact:

Courtney Conte

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Willamette Valley Vineyards