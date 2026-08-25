Wilmington Airport - ILG Joins the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Network to Raise Awareness of Passengers Who May Need Extra Support

Wilmington Airport's primary mission is to provide a low-stress, hassle free and accessible travel experience for every passenger. Joining the Sunflower network allows airport staff to better identify and support travelers who face invisible barriers. By implementing this tool, the airport aims to make the journey through ILG as seamless and welcoming as possible for the entire community.

"Without a visual cue, it can be difficult for others to understand the daily barriers faced by people living with an invisible disability," said Benjamin Clendaniel, Director of Airports for the DRBA. "The DRBA chose to implement the Sunflower because it is a universally recognized symbol of positivity and strength. This program aligns perfectly with the authority's commitment to community-focused service and regional transportation excellence."

Around 80% of people living with a disability have a condition that is not immediately obvious. The Sunflower is a simple and discreet tool that allows individuals to voluntarily share that they have a hidden disability. By wearing the Sunflower, travelers let staff know they might need extra help, clearer communication, or simply more time during their travels.

Prior to the program's launch locally, ILG personnel and DRBA staff have undergone specialized training to recognize the Sunflower and respond with the appropriate level of support. Being Sunflower-friendly means the airport team is prepared to ask how they can help rather than making assumptions. This ensures support is tailored to individual needs without passengers having to explain their specific condition.

First launched in 2016, the Sunflower Network now includes over 350 airports and 30,000 locations worldwide. By joining this movement, Wilmington Airport ensures that local travelers receive the same consistent recognition at ILG that they would find at major travel hubs across the globe.

Travelers can pick up a complimentary Sunflower lanyard at the Airport Operations counter starting this month. For more information on accessibility services at Wilmington Airport, please visit www.flyilg.com.

About Wilmington Airport (ILG)

Wilmington Airport (ILG), operated by the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA), is the Delaware Valley's most convenient and traveler-friendly airport. ILG offers low-fare, nonstop service to popular, sunny destinations in the Southern U.S. With its easy-to-navigate terminal, affordable parking, and short lines, ILG provides a stress-free alternative to larger, more congested airports. The airport also offers an innovative Landline service in partnership with American Airlines, providing seamless bus connections to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) for global travel. Learn more at www.flyilg.com.

About the Delaware River and Bay Authority

The DRBA, a bi-state governmental agency created by Compact in 1962, owns and operates the Delaware Memorial Bridge, the Cape May- Lewes Ferry, and the Forts Ferry Crossing. The DRBA also manages two airports in New Jersey (Millville Executive Airport and Cape May Airport) and three in Delaware (Wilmington Airport, Civil Air Terminal and Delaware Airpark). All DRBA operating revenues are generated through bridge, ferry and airport facilities. For more information, visit www.drba.net.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Delaware River and Bay Authority