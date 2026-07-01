ST. LOUIS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WILsquare Capital, a lower-middle market private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, Automotive Color & Supply ("ACS"), has completed the acquisition of Ohio Paint Supply ("OPS"), a distributor of automotive and industrial paint and supply products serving customers throughout Ohio. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

WILsquare Capital Portfolio Company, Automotive Color & Supply, Acquires Ohio Paint Supply

The acquisition of OPS strengthens ACS's position as a well-known distributor in automotive refinishing and industrial coatings. OPS's strong customer relationships, experienced team, and longstanding reputation for service excellence further enhances ACS's multi-regional platform.

"We are excited to welcome the Ohio Paint Supply team into the ACS family," said Josh Byers, CEO of Automotive Color & Supply. "OPS has built an impressive reputation for delivering exceptional service and maintaining strong relationships with both customers and vendors. Their culture and commitment to quality align closely with ACS, and we look forward to building upon their success together while growing in underserved markets with our closest vendor partners."

"We are excited to partner with ACS and WILsquare Capital as we enter our next chapter of growth," said Josh Newkirk, President of Ohio Paint Supply. "ACS shares our values, our commitment to customer service, and our focus on supporting vendor partners. We believe this partnership positions the business for continued success while maintaining the high level of service our customers have come to expect over the last 30 years."

"The acquisition of Ohio Paint Supply represents an important milestone in ACS's growth strategy," said Jack Randazzo, Managing Director at WILsquare Capital. "We continue to see meaningful opportunities to partner with distributors that share ACS's service-first approach and commitment to customer relationships. OPS is an excellent fit for the platform and strengthens ACS's ability to serve customers across key Midwest markets."

Ohio Paint Supply represents WILsquare Capital's fourth acquisition within its automotive paint distribution platform, following the acquisitions of ACS in 2023, Paint Works in 2024, and Smetzer Paint & Supply in 2025. ACS now serves the Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana markets.

About WILsquare Capital

WILsquare Capital is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing lower-middle market businesses in the Midwest and Southern United States, with an emphasis on business services, niche manufacturing, distribution, and technology companies.

Sean Hixson

BTLPR

[email protected]

SOURCE WILsquare Capital