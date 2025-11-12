WILsquare Capital Portfolio Company, Automotive Color & Supply, Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Smetzer Paint & Supply

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WILsquare Capital, a lower-middle market private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, Automotive Color & Supply ("ACS"), has completed the acquisition of Smetzer Paint & Supply ("Smetzer"), a regional distributor of automotive and industrial paint and supply products based in Northern Ohio. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Smetzer represents a strategic expansion of ACS's footprint and service capabilities across the Midwest, strengthening its position as a leading distributor within the automotive refinishing and industrial coating markets. ACS will leverage Smetzer's long-standing customer relationships, regional expertise, and commitment to quality service to enhance its ability to serve a broader customer base.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Smetzer Paint & Supply team into the ACS family," said Josh Byers, CEO of Automotive Color & Supply. "Their deep market relationships and reputation for outstanding customer service complement ACS's core values and growth objectives. Together, we will continue to provide exceptional products and support to our customers while expanding our reach across new markets."

"This acquisition marks another important step in building a leading, service-oriented distribution platform in the automotive and industrial coatings space," said Jack Randazzo, Managing Director at WILsquare Capital. "We are proud to support the ACS team as they continue to grow through strategic partnerships with respected organizations like Smetzer Paint & Supply, who share their unwavering commitment to quality, people, and customers."

"We are excited to partner with the ACS and WILsquare teams as we further enhance our ability to service customers and grow," said Robert Bradberry, Owner of Smetzer Paint & Supply. "ACS shares our commitment to integrity, customer service, and strong vendor relationships. This partnership will allow us to continue providing the same level of quality and care our customers have come to expect, while leveraging new resources and opportunities for growth."

Smetzer is WILsquare Capital's third acquisition within its automotive paint distribution platform, following the acquisitions of ACS in 2023 and Paint Works in 2024.

About WILsquare Capital

WILsquare Capital is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing lower-middle market businesses in the Midwest and Southern United States, with an emphasis on business services, niche manufacturing, distribution, and technology companies.

