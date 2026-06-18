Wind Creek Hospitality Celebrates "Winner Takes All" Champion After $1 Million Win, Chance at Up to $11.8 Million

CHICAGO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wind Creek Hospitality is thrilled to announce the winner of its cross-property "Winner Takes All" casino promotion, which culminated in a championship event held at Wind Creek Chicago Southland. The event brought together finalists from across Wind Creek's portfolio for a high-stakes grand prize championship competition and VIP Guest experience.

Aaron Nelson was crowned the winner of the “Winner Takes” all competition, winning a $1,000,000 prize at Wind Creek Atmore.

Finalists qualified through slot tournaments at their home properties and advanced through quarterfinal and semifinal rounds before earning their place in the final championship event in Chicago. The finale featured a series of timed slot tournaments held on June 13th, progressively narrowing the field of competitors through elimination rounds until the final winner was determined.

At the conclusion of the tournament on June 13th, Aaron Nelson from Wind Creek Atmore was crowned the winner of the "Winner Takes All" competition, claiming a $1,000,000 prize in the tournament's final round, and earning the opportunity to compete for the promotion's ultimate grand prize of up to $11,888,888. "Winner Takes All" finalists were also awarded more than $200,000 in cash and prizes in the finale tournament, including a $100,000 second-place prize followed up by a drawing with a $50,000 prize pool, including a $25,000 top prize and multiple $1,000 prize winners.

In addition to the competition, finalists participated in curated Wind Creek Rewards experiences designed to highlight Chicago's cultural and hospitality offerings. Experiences included a Chicago River architectural boat cruise and a guided Chinatown culinary tasting tour, alongside a welcome reception featuring food and beverage service. Travel and accommodations were provided by Wind Creek Hospitality as part of the finalist experience.

The "Winner Takes All" promotion marked one of Wind Creek Hospitality's most expansive cross-property tournament experiences, combining competitive gaming with destination-based Guest programming and elevated hospitality.

About Wind Creek Hospitality:

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Creek Indians, the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Aruba, Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wind Creek Chicago Southland, Wind Creek Curacao, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Casinoverse, Magic City Casino in FL, as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida. Visit www.windcreek.com for more information.

Media Contact:

The Zimmerman Agency

[email protected]

Must be 21 years of age or older. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling, and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

SOURCE Wind Creek Hospitality