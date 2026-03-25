Wind Creek Chicago Southland Opens On-Property Sportsbook

EAST HAZEL CREST, Ill., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wind Creek Chicago Southland is raising the stakes with the official opening of the property's state-of-the-art Sportsbook at Wind Creek, powered by Kambi. Located directly on the casino floor, this latest offering provides Guests with a brand-new way to watch and wager on their favorite sporting events.

Wind Creek Chicago Southland raises the stakes with its new 4,200-square-foot, state-of-the-art sportsbook, bringing a high-energy, watch-and-wager experience to the casino floor.

Spanning over 4,200 square feet, Sportsbook at Wind Creek features a dedicated lounge where Guests can escape into the excitement of every game in a dynamic and engaging atmosphere. Sports enthusiasts can watch up to 16 games at one time on two LED TV walls or at the bar. To place a bet, Players can wager in person at the Sportsbook or use one of nine convenient self-service kiosks located throughout the casino floor, all open 24/7. All major wager types are accepted including parlays, same-game parlays, and prop bets—making it easier than ever to watch and win.

Players can also leverage the Sportsbook's Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) technology to conveniently build bets on their mobile devices and finalize them at the window. Once bets are placed, they can settle in to watch the action, play in-lounge video poker or bubble craps machines, enjoy the bar, and take advantage of first-come, first-served premium seating with daily reserved seating available for select Wind Creek Rewards cardholders.

"Our goal was to create a space where you can fully immerse yourself in the game and all of the thrills that come with it," said Jahnae Erpenbach, EVP, General Manager. "This is where Illinois sports fans—and all fans—can come together to enjoy and wager on the sporting events they love at Chicago-Southland's premier gaming and entertainment destination."

For more information on Sportsbook at Wind Creek including hours of operation, please visit: windcreek.com/chicagosouthland/casino/sportsbook

About Wind Creek Hospitality:

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Creek Indians, the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Aruba, Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wind Creek Chicago Southland, Wind Creek Curacao, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Casinoverse, Magic City Casino in FL, as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida. Visit www.windcreek.com for more information.

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Must be 21 years of age or older. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling, and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

SOURCE Wind Creek Hospitality