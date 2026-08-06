WindRose Health Investors Announces Recapitalization of Verified Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), the New York-based healthcare private equity firm, announced that it has completed the recapitalization of Verified Clinical Trials, LLC ("VCT" or the "Company"), the global leader in solutions addressing patient safety, compliance, and data integrity from patient enrollment through study completion. As part of the transaction, WindRose will appoint Howard Miller as Chief Executive Officer, with the Company's founders, Mitchell Efros, MD and Kerri Weingard, ANP, remaining actively involved in the business to support its long-term growth strategy. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With WindRose's investment, VCT is well positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing adoption of its solutions, as well as further develop additional data and analytics capabilities to better serve pharmaceutical sponsors, CROs and clinical trial sites.

"This partnership with WindRose marks an exciting new chapter for VCT. Over the past 16 years, VCT has developed proprietary data assets and processes that have become essential to protecting patient safety and data integrity in clinical research." said Mitchell Efros, MD and Kerri Weingard, ANP, Co-Founders of VCT. "WindRose's deep healthcare expertise and Howard's strong track record of scaling high growth businesses and developing high-performing teams makes them an ideal partner. We look forward to making our subject verification solution the gold standard in clinical trial compliance so that we can help sponsors, CROs and sites bring safe, effective therapies to patients faster."

"VCT has developed a truly unique solution that proactively reduces downstream risk for all clinical research constituents – driving safety for participants, improved data quality, and reduction in preventable trial disruptions," said CJ Burnes, Partner at WindRose. "We are excited to partner with Howard, Mitchell and Kerri and accelerate VCT's growth with further investment in the Company's platform and capabilities."

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as exclusive financial advisor to VCT. McDermott Will & Schulte LLP served as legal advisor to VCT. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to WindRose.

About WindRose Health Investors

New York City-based WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. With approximately $8 billion under management, WindRose invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email us at [email protected].

About Verified Clinical Trials

Verified Clinical Trials is a leading provider of clinical trial subject registry solutions designed to detect and help prevent duplicate enrollment and other protocol violations. Its secure global database is trusted by research sites, sponsors, and CROs to help improve research subject safety, strengthen protocol compliance, and protect data integrity. Learn more at verifiedclinicaltrials.com.

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SOURCE WindRose Health Investors