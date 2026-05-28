WindRose Health Investors Completes Sale of Altruix to Frazier Healthcare Partners

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), the New York-based healthcare private equity firm, announced that it has completed the sale of Altruix ("Altruix" or the "Company") to Frazier Healthcare Partners ("Frazier"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Altruix is a leading behavioral health pharmacy platform serving patients with severe mental illness, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities. WindRose completed its initial investment in Altruix, then operating as Terrapin Pharmacy, in December 2021.

"We are proud to have partnered with the Altruix management team to support their mission of improving medication access and adherence for some of the most vulnerable and underserved patient populations in the country," said CJ Burnes, Partner at WindRose. "Over the course of our partnership, the Company expanded its geographic footprint, deepened its omnichannel service capabilities, strengthened key pharma and payor partnerships, and built a best-in-class leadership team. We look forward to watching Altruix reach even more patients in its next chapter."

Altruix delivers high-touch pharmacy services, care coordination, and access to specialty and limited-distribution drugs, driving improved outcomes and lower costs for patients, payors, providers, and pharma partners. The Company serves more than 32,000 patients monthly through its 17 pharmacies across the Mid-Atlantic.

"WindRose has been an outstanding partner throughout our journey together, and we are deeply grateful for their partnership, commitment, and strategic guidance in building the premier behavioral pharmacy in the country," said Greg Ganse, Chief Executive Officer of Altruix. "With WindRose's support, we have grown from a regional behavioral pharmacy into a technology-enabled, market-leading platform delivering life-changing care to tens of thousands of patients living with complex behavioral health conditions. We are thrilled to begin this next chapter to further expand our reach and deepen our impact for every patient and provider who depends on us."

Houlihan Lokey and Cantor Fitzgerald acted as financial advisors to WindRose, and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor. Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal advisor to Frazier Healthcare Partners.

About WindRose Health Investors

New York City-based WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the technology-enabled services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. With approximately $7 billion under management, WindRose invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email us at [email protected].

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SOURCE WindRose Health Investors