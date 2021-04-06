Wine Logistics Market to grow by $ 4.18 Billion | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, & Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

Download Sample Report Instantly

The transportation segment will generate maximum revenue in the wine logistics market, owing to the proliferation of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores. In terms of geography, North America will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the increasing popularity of different premium varieties of wines in the region.

Wine Logistics Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Rising demand for wine in China

Increasing demand for bulk shipment in global wine trade

Growing global wine market

In addition, the report identifies the growing online wine retailing as a major trend in the wine logistics market. Faster delivery and competitive prices offered by e-commerce platforms have fostered the growth of online retailing. Numerous wine manufacturers are entering online retail platforms to increase the availability of their products and grow the customer base. This trend is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to market players during the forecast period.

Wine Logistics Market: Key Vendor Offerings

CTI Logistics Ltd: The company offers wine storage and Temperature Controlled Storage services for Perth and Western Australia.

CWT Pte. Ltd.: The company offers wine storage facilities with a wine vault that can be accessed through the Wine vault app.

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG: The company offers a wide range of Transport solutions for the global beverage market.

JF HILLEBRAND GROUP AG: The company offers various packaging solutions such as full containers, bottles, cases, pallets, flexitanks, ISO tanks, and other products.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.: The company offers certified wine cellars in Hong kong, international freight forwarding, bonded operations, and extensive local distribution services.

Reasons to Buy Wine Logistics Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist wine logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wine logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wine logistics market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wine logistics market vendors

