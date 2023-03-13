Wine market size in India to grow by USD 688.16 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing use of online sales channels - Technavio

Mar 13, 2023, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wine market size in India is estimated to increase by USD 688.16 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 30.92%. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing use of online sales channels, the increasing application and demand for wine in the food industry, and the growing awareness regarding the health benefits of wine. The rising population of millennials worldwide is a key trend influencing the growth of the market. However, campaigns against alcohol consumption will challenge the growth of the market. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report
Wine market in India – Vendor Analysis
The wine market in India is fragmented due to the presence of both established and regional players. The vendors in the market are competing in terms of service customization and price differentiation. They are also adding value-added technological services such as warehouse management systems, RFID-driven pallets, and Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) in warehouses to increase their market shares.
Some of the few prominent vendors that offer wine in India include Big Banyan Wines, Century Wines Pvt. Ltd., Charosa Wineries Ltd., Chateau d Ori, Deccan Plateau Vineyards Pvt Ltd., Fratelli Wines Pvt. Ltd., Good Drop Wine Cellars Pvt Ltd., Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd., John Distilleries Pvt. Ltd., KRSMA Estates Pvt. Ltd., Naveen Distillery, Nira Valley Grape Wines Ltd., Pernod Ricard SA, RENAISSANCE Winery Pvt. Ltd., SDU WINERY PVT LTD., The Tonia Group, Vallonne Vineyards Pvt. Ltd., York Winery Pvt Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, and Sula Vineyards Ltd. and others.
Wine Market in India - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (domestic and imported) and product (red, fortified, white, and sparkling).
- The market will witness significant growth in the domestic segment during the forecast period. The segment is primarily driven by the increasing import of wine. Another factor driving the growth of the segment is the rising consumer preferences for smooth, rare, and innovative flavors of wine.
Wine Market in India – Market Dynamics
Leading Drivers –
The market is driven by the increasing use of online sales channels. Consumers are increasingly inclined toward online sales channels. This is encouraging vendors to target customers, improve operational efficiencies, and provide customized support. Also, the evolving landscape in the retail industry is enabling vendors to tap new growth opportunities by targeting new business segments and retaining old customers. All these factors are increasing the profit margins of vendors, which is fueling the growth of the market.
Key Trends –
The rising population of millennials worldwide is identified as the key trend in the market. Millennials contribute to over 40% of the total working-age population in India. They have a high spending capacity and are enthusiastic to try out new variants and flavors. This is creating a huge growth opportunity for domestic players to expand their geographical presence and increase their customer base. This is also encouraging market vendors to introduce a variety of alcoholic beverages, including wine. This trend will have a positive influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges –
Campaigns against alcohol consumption is a major challenge affecting the growth of the market. Many regulatory and social organizations globally are launching various campaigns to create awareness against alcohol consumption. Besides, consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the benefits of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This is increasing the consumer demand for healthy drinks and beverages with functional benefits. All these factors are reducing the growth potential in the market.
What are the key data covered in this wine market in India report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wine market in India between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the wine market in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the wine market in India industry across India
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wine market vendors in India
Wine Market in India Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.92%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 688.16 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
29.66
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Big Banyan Wines, Century Wines Pvt. Ltd., Charosa Wineries Ltd., Chateau d Ori, Deccan Plateau Vineyards Pvt Ltd., Fratelli Wines Pvt. Ltd., Good Drop Wine Cellars Pvt Ltd., Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd., John Distilleries Pvt. Ltd., KRSMA Estates Pvt. Ltd., Naveen Distillery, Nira Valley Grape Wines Ltd., Pernod Ricard SA, RENAISSANCE Winery Pvt. Ltd., SDU WINERY PVT LTD., The Tonia Group, Vallonne Vineyards Pvt. Ltd., York Winery Pvt Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, and Sula Vineyards Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports, ToC & LoE
Share this article