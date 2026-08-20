Wingspan Launches Employee Payroll Beta to Manage W-2 and 1099 Workers in One Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingspan announced the beta launch of Employee Payroll for U.S. employers today, giving businesses a single platform to run W-2 payroll alongside domestic and international contractor management.

Many service organizations, including healthcare networks, insurance providers, field-service operators, marketplaces, and BPOs, depend on flexible teams of clinicians, adjusters, technicians, and agents. Traditional payroll tools were built for fixed employee headcounts, while contractor point solutions handle individual steps in isolation. Managing worker data, compliance requirements, and audit records across disconnected systems creates operational bottlenecks that delay service delivery.

Wingspan Launches Employee Payroll to Manage W-2 and 1099 Workers in One Platform to Make Flexible Work Effortless. Post this

Wingspan unifies onboarding, verification, payroll, and compliance across contractors, W-2 employees, and AI workers. By running these workflows through a central compliance engine and audit trail, the platform lets operations teams manage shifting worker classifications without juggling separate software stacks.

The platform already supports these shifts at scale:

A staffing company with 1,000 contractors used Wingspan to reclassify part of its workforce as W-2 employees, saving hundreds of hours of manual administrative work.

A client managing roughly 30,000 1099 nurses added a W-2 entity directly inside Wingspan to fulfill a new engagement, avoiding the need to stand up a second payroll provider.

Availability: Employee Payroll is available now in beta for U.S. employers. S-corporation payroll enters beta on Sept. 9, 2026, with general availability planned for Sept. 24, 2026.

About Wingspan: Wingspan provides operations infrastructure for the flexible workforce. With over 300,000 workers served and over $8.0 billion in annualized transaction volume, Wingspan is on a mission to make flexible work effortless. Its platform manages onboarding, verification, payroll, and compliance for contractors, W-2 employees, and AI workers in one system.

SOURCE Wingspan