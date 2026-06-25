Wingstop Elevates its Summer Flavor Game with New Sweet Heat Chamoy Featuring Tajín

DALLAS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is tapping into fan cravings and bringing bold flavor to summer gatherings with its newest limited-time flavor, Sweet Heat Chamoy featuring Tajín. The new offering combines a custom chamoy dry rub with a vibrant Tajín Chamoy drizzle, creating a layered flavor experience that balances sweet, tangy fruit notes with chili heat and citrus brightness.

Wingstop announces its newest limited-time flavor, Sweet Heat Chamoy featuring Tajín. The flavor features a chamoy dry rub finished with a drizzle of Tajín Chamoy Sauce, bringing together sweet, tangy and spicy notes.

The new Sweet Heat Chamoy flavor will be available exclusively to Club Wingstop members June 26 through June 29 before launching nationwide on June 30 for a limited time. To complement the flavor, Wingstop is introducing Chamoy Ranch, a sweet and savory twist on the brand's iconic ranch, crafted specifically to pair with Sweet Heat Chamoy. Fans can also complete their summer meal with the new Fanta Summer Punch beverage, available exclusively at Wingstop locations featuring Coca-Cola Freestyle dispensers nationwide.

"At Wingstop, we're always looking for ways to bring fans flavors that are both culturally relevant and uniquely Wingstop," said Donnie Upshaw, Chief Brand Officer of Wingstop. "Chamoy has become one of the most talked-about flavor profiles in food culture, and Sweet Heat Chamoy is our take on that trend. By combining a bold dry rub with Tajín Chamoy, we've created something that feels authentic, craveable and unmistakably Wingstop. It's the perfect flavor for summer, and we're excited to bring it to fans in a way only Wingstop can."

Wingstop's Flavor Experts transformed the popular chamoy flavor profile into a distinctive dry rub designed to deliver bold, mouthwatering flavor in every bite. Finished with a drizzle of Tajín Chamoy Sauce, Sweet Heat Chamoy brings together sweet, tangy and spicy notes in a way that reflects one of today's fastest-growing flavor trends. Fans can enjoy Sweet Heat Chamoy across the Wingstop menu, including classic and boneless wings, tenders, chicken sandwiches, fries and corn, all paired perfectly with the new limited-time Chamoy Ranch.

"We love bringing bold, authentic flavors to every moment with Tajín, and Wingstop's Sweet Heat Chamoy is the perfect way to experience that sweet and tangy kick," said Javier Leyva, Director of Tajín USA. "With the signature zest of Tajín via our Tajín Chamoy drizzle, this refreshing twist on a classic flavor will excite taste buds everywhere and add a deliciously vibrant touch to any meal."

Whether fans are elevating a spontaneous gathering, hosting a summer soccer watch party or simply looking to try the season's hottest flavor, Sweet Heat Chamoy delivers. Fans can get their hands on the new flavor at Wingstop's new Sweet Heat Chamoy cart in Venice Beach on June 27, with more summer experiences to follow. Additionally, fans can join Club Wingstop through the Wingstop app or at Wingstop.com for exclusive early access to Sweet Heat Chamoy featuring Tajín, along with members-only rewards, perks and future flavor launches.

To learn more about Wingstop, visit www.wingstop.com or follow @wingstop on Instagram and TikTok. To learn more about Tajín, visit www.tajin.com or follow @TajinUSA on Instagram or TikTok.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 3,000 restaurants worldwide, with approximately 98% of the total restaurant count owned by brand partners. Generating over $5 billion in system-wide sales in fiscal 2025, Wingstop offers made-to-order, always fresh classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches in 12 bold, distinctive flavors, alongside signature sides and iconic housemade ranch and bleu cheese dips. Dedicated to Serving the World Flavor, Wingstop is the Official Chicken Partner of the NBA with a vision to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand. Learn more at wingstop.com or follow @Wingstop on X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín® is a market leader in both Mexico and the United States in chile products, in addition to being one of the most important brands in producing and commercializing products derived from chile worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajín was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of mild chile peppers, lime, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States, and Tajín International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006. For more information visit www.tajín.com.

Media Contact

Kyra Harbert

[email protected]

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.