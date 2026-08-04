Wingstop Saddles Up for the Flavor Rodeo with BBQ Favorites, Carolina Gold and Jamaican Jerk

To celebrate the returning flavors, Wingstop introduces the first-ever Delivery Cowboy experience, plus $0 delivery with qualifying purchase from Aug. 14-16 using code GIDDYUP

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is saddling up for the Flavor Rodeo, bringing fan-favorites Carolina Gold and Jamaican Jerk back to menus nationwide* after prior limited-time runs. The flavors will be available exclusively to Club Wingstop members starting Aug. 7, and to all fans beginning Aug. 11, alongside two new additions: Hot Honey Mustard Dip and Sprite Strawberry Rodeo**, available exclusively at Wingstop locations featuring Coca-Cola Freestyle dispensers nationwide.

Fan-favorite flavors Carolina Gold and Jamaican Jerk return to Wingstop for a limited time. Wingstop celebrates the return of the BBQ flavors with the Delivery Cowboy experience.

In true rodeo fashion, Wingstop is giving flavors this bold the entrance they deserve by trading four wheels for four hooves with a Delivery Cowboy experience in the Fort Worth Stockyards — the kind of launch only the Dallas-based flavor giant could pull off.

For one afternoon only on Friday, Aug. 7, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. CT, select Club Wingstop members who visit Cowtown Coliseum can be among the first to try Carolina Gold and Jamaican Jerk, with their orders hand-delivered on horseback by Wingstop's Delivery Cowboys, while supplies last. The experience delivers on Wingstop's promise to turn fan loyalty into unforgettable real-world moments that extend beyond the menu.

Forget standard, play-it-safe BBQ. The Flavor Rodeo delivers striking flavor contrasts designed to give taste buds a wild ride.

Carolina Gold : Sweet, tangy Southern BBQ with rich golden flavor inspired by the Carolinas.

: Sweet, tangy Southern BBQ with rich golden flavor inspired by the Carolinas. Jamaican Jerk: Warm Caribbean spices and savory herbs come together for a bold island-inspired flavor.

Warm Caribbean spices and savory herbs come together for a bold island-inspired flavor. Hot Honey Mustard Dip : Sweet honey mustard with a fiery kick for the perfect balance of sweet and heat.

: Sweet honey mustard with a fiery kick for the perfect balance of sweet and heat. Sprite Strawberry Rodeo: A blend of a bright citrus zip of lemon-lime notes with smooth strawberry sweetness for a crisp, refreshing finish.

"While everyone else serves the expected barbecue, Wingstop is giving fans a lineup so strong it deserves an equally bold entrance," said Michael Skipworth, President and CEO of Wingstop. "The Flavor Rodeo brings back two fan favorites, adds two new ways to elevate every order and gives Club Wingstop members an experience they won't find anywhere else."

Can't make it to Fort Worth? Saddle up at your nearest Wingstop or order online through Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app to experience the Flavor Rodeo for yourself. Fans nationwide can get in on the action with code GIDDYUP to receive $0 delivery with qualifying purchase from Aug. 14-16 at participating U.S. locations.

Club Wingstop members can continue to unlock exclusive access to flavor launches, member-only perks and unique brand experiences by joining through the Wingstop app or Wingstop.com.

*Available for a limited time only at participating locations in the U.S. While supplies last.

**"Sprite" is a registered trademark of the Coca-Cola Company.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 3,000 restaurants worldwide, with approximately 98% of the total restaurant count owned by brand partners. Generating over $5 billion in system-wide sales in fiscal 2025, Wingstop offers made-to-order, always fresh classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches in 12 bold, distinctive flavors, alongside signature sides and iconic housemade ranch and bleu cheese dips. Dedicated to Serving the World Flavor, Wingstop is the Official Chicken Partner of the NBA with a vision to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand. Learn more at wingstop.com or follow @Wingstop on X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

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SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.