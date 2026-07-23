Wingstop Expands Wing Day into Wing Week, Kicking Off a Broader $1 Million in Fan Experiences and Giveaways

Free wings with qualifying purchase, exclusive Club Wingstop rewards and live music experiences bring fans the ultimate week of flavor

DALLAS, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop is turning up the flavor and elevating Wingstop Wing Day like never before. For the first time, the brand is expanding its takeover of National Wing Day (July 29) into Wingstop Wing Week, a five-day takeover from July 27–31, bringing fans even more ways to score free wings, unlock exclusive Club Wingstop rewards and, for eligible fans, enter for a chance to win live music prizes.

Wingstop is expanding Wing Day into Wing Week, a five-day celebration of rewards and experiences.

Club Wingstop brings fans closer to the moments and experiences they love, and Wingstop Wing Week is giving everyone a taste of the exclusive access members can expect. Fans can enter for a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime music experiences and other prizes through Wingstop's broader $1 million giveaway, including trips to concerts and festivals with tickets, airfare, hotel accommodations and spending money. Fans can also score Ticketmaster® gift cards, Tickets for a Year and more, making this the ultimate week for flavor fanatics and music lovers alike.

Daily prize moments include:

Monday (7/27): $500 Ticketmaster gift card + $500 Wingstop gift card

Tuesday (7/28): Concert package for two, including concert tickets, airfare, hotel and spending money

Wednesday (7/29): Tickets for a Year ($3,000 Ticketmaster gift card)

Thursday (7/30): Festival package for two, including VIP festival tickets, airfare, hotel and spending money

Friday (7/31): $500 Ticketmaster gift card + $500 Wingstop gift card

On Wingstop Wing Day (7/29), Wingstop is bringing back one of its biggest offers of the year: 5 FREE wings with any qualifying $10+ purchase using promo code FREEWINGS. It's also fans' last call to try Wingstop's limited-time Sweet Heat Chamoy flavor, and what greater way to experience the sweet-and-spicy favorite than with five FREE wings? Better yet, Club Wingstop members get extended access to the Wingstop Wing Day offer, with the ability to redeem one 5 FREE wings offer daily from 7/28–7/30 as part of Wingstop Wing Week.

Fans can unlock Wingstop Wing Week food offers and sign up for Club Wingstop to tap into insider perks and exclusive access through the Wingstop app or Wingstop.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal U.S./D.C.(excluding AK, HI, ME, MT, ND, RI, VT) residents, 18+. Void where prohibited. Begins 12:00 PM PT on 7/27/26 and ends 11:59 PM PT on 7/31/26. To enter or see Official Rules, visit ticketmaster.com/wingstop. Odds of winning depend upon the number of entries received. Sponsor is Wingstop Restaurants, Inc., 2801 N. Central Expressway, Suite 1600, Dallas, TX 75204. Administrator is Live Nation Worldwide, Inc., 9348 Civic Center Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. Ticketmaster is a registered trademark of Live Nation Worldwide, Inc.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 3,000 restaurants worldwide, with approximately 98% of the total restaurant count owned by brand partners. Generating over $5 billion in system-wide sales in fiscal 2025, Wingstop offers made-to-order, always fresh classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches in 12 bold, distinctive flavors, alongside signature sides and iconic housemade ranch and bleu cheese dips. Dedicated to Serving the World Flavor, Wingstop is the Official Chicken Partner of the NBA with a vision to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand. Learn more at wingstop.com or follow @Wingstop on X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Media Contact

Kyra Harbert

[email protected]

SOURCE Wingstop Restaurants Inc.