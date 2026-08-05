Winning 2026 Midterm Persuasion Requires Relevance Before Reach

Wave 14 of the Multicultural Political Tracker finds party affiliation shows where persuasion starts; financial pressure, issue proximity, and political safety determine whether voters listen

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- My Code, a culture-first media company and marketing agency, today released Beyond Party Lines: Why Midterm Persuasion Requires Cultural Relevance, a new public report from Intelligence Center from My Code. Drawing on Wave 14 of the Multicultural Political Tracker, fielded in March 2026 among U.S. citizens ages 18 to 64 with specific visibility into AANHPI, Black, Hispanic, and broader multicultural eligible voters, the report gives campaigns, political advertisers, and voter engagement organizations a deeper audience read heading into the midterms.

The report's central insight is that reach can put political messages in front of voters, but relevance determines whether those messages connect to the pressures, priorities, and risks voters are already carrying. Party affiliation remains an essential starting point, yet it does not explain which issues feel personal, credible, or worth considering. My Code's three-lens approach, reading voters through party affiliation, multicultural identity, and generation, reveals where broad political alignment ends and issue-specific, culturally grounded relevance begins.

"For more than a decade, we have studied how culture shapes what people watch, buy, and believe. The lesson for political communicators this cycle is unmistakable: reach is not connection," said Amani Duncan, Chief Executive Officer of My Code. "Voters are telling us exactly which pressures they are carrying. The campaigns that treat cultural intelligence as core strategy, not a check-the-box exercise, will be the ones that earn their attention."

Among the report's key findings:

Financial pressure sets the mood, but specific costs create relevance. Nearly two-thirds of Democrats (65.2%) and 59.4% of Independents say the economy has gotten worse over the past six months, and majorities across party groups expect tariffs to increase consumer prices.

Immigration shows where policy becomes personal. Half of Gen Z voters (50.1%) personally know someone affected by immigration policies, rising to 61.2% among Hispanic Gen Z.

Feeling understood opens the door to persuasion. Feeling understood increases trust among roughly six in ten Democrats and Republicans, and nearly half of Independents (48.9%) say it makes them more likely to consider a politician, agency, or party.

Political silence often reflects risk, not disengagement. Among voters who feel less safe discussing politics, roughly half across party lines cite fear of retaliation or being targeted.

"Party ID tells you where persuasion starts. It cannot tell you where it lands," said Emil Hill, Political Strategist and Lead of My Code's political practice. "The winning campaigns in November will name the specific cost, the specific policy, and the specific risk their voters are living with, choose messengers with permission to enter the conversation, and never mistake quiet voters for disengaged ones."

The full report is available at [Beyond party lines: What voters need before persuasion can begin].

About My Code

My Code is a culture-first media company and marketing agency that connects brands with growth audiences, the multicultural and multigenerational consumers who represent the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. market. Through owned media properties including Remezcla Media Group, HipLATINA, La Opinión, and El Diario, plus a strategic publisher network spanning CTV, digital, social, audio, and experiential channels, My Code delivers both scale and cultural relevance. My Code's proprietary Intelligence Center is the cultural intelligence engine behind the Multicultural Political Tracker, built on more than 10 years of continuous cultural research, giving brands the insight and creative capability to authentically engage these audiences and drive measurable business growth. Learn more at mycodemedia.com.

SOURCE My Code