Wipfli names John Rosenbaum chief technology officer

MILWAUKEE, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli has appointed John Rosenbaum as chief technology officer, strengthening the firm's leadership team as it continues to advance its technology strategy.

Rosenbaum brings more than 25 years of experience leading business and technology transformation initiatives across private equity-backed and public companies. His work has focused on modernizing technology platforms, integrating acquisitions and scaling operations to support long-term growth.

John Rosenbaum, Wipfli, Chief Technology Officer

At Wipfli, Rosenbaum will lead the firm's technology organization and strategy, with an emphasis on operational excellence, innovation and improving technology experiences for associates and clients.

"John brings a strong combination of strategic vision, operational leadership and deep experience aligning technology investments to business outcomes," said Kurt Gresens, CEO of Wipfli. "As Wipfli continues to grow and evolve, his leadership will help strengthen the platforms, capabilities and innovations that support our associates and the clients we serve."

Before joining Wipfli, Rosenbaum held leadership roles guiding enterprise technology strategy, transformation and operational modernization initiatives across multiple industries.

Rosenbaum earned dual bachelor's degrees from Southern Methodist University in engineering management and information systems, mathematics-focused studies, and economics with systems analysis.

About Wipfli

Wipfli is a leading national advisory and accounting firm with nearly 100 years of experience serving ambitious middle-market organizations. We understand our clients' unique challenges and help them succeed on their terms through assurance, tax, advisory, outsourcing and technology services. With 3,000+ associates and global alliances, we combine national capabilities with local relationships. Wipfli operates under an alternative practice structure: Wipfli LLP, a licensed CPA firm, provides attest services, while Wipfli Advisory LLC, a non-CPA firm, delivers business advisory and non-attest services. Learn more at wipfli.com or contact Alicia O'Connell at [email protected].

SOURCE Wipfli