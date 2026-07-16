Wipfli's Stronger to Serve Conference heads to Anaheim, expands programming for 2027

Registration now open for July 12-15, 2027, conference at the Anaheim Marriott.

MILWAUKEE, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli, a leading national advisory and accounting firm, today announced that its annual Stronger to Serve Conference will relocate to the Anaheim Marriott in Anaheim, California, beginning in 2027. Following a 27-year run at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the conference will take place July 12-15, 2027, at the Anaheim Marriott, located at 700 W. Convention Way.

Since 1999, Stronger to Serve has brought together nonprofit executives, financial leaders and program professionals from across the country to address emerging challenges, share ideas and strengthen the communities they serve. As the conference enters its next chapter, Wipfli is expanding its programming to welcome nonprofits, government entities, and educational institutions through new educational tracks, enhanced preconference offerings and signature networking events.

"We're grateful to Caesars Palace for being an outstanding partner and host of the Stronger to Serve Conference for the past 27 years," said Kathleen DuBois, partner and leader of Wipfli's nonprofit and government practice. "As we look ahead to Anaheim, we're excited to expand the conference experience with new educational opportunities, new ways for attendees to connect and programming that reflects the evolving needs of nonprofits, government entities, and educational institutions."

The move to Anaheim supports the continued growth of the conference while maintaining its commitment to delivering practical insights, peer collaboration and leadership development opportunities for mission-driven organizations.

The expanded conference program will feature new educational tracks, enhanced preconference learning opportunities and signature networking experiences designed to help nonprofits, government entities and educational institutions strengthen their organizations and increase their impact.

Registration is now open for the 2027 Stronger to Serve Conference. Attendees can learn more and register at www.wipfli.com/stronger-to-serve. Additional program details, including session offerings, speakers, preconference opportunities and special events, will be announced in February 2027.

About Wipfli

Wipfli is a leading national advisory and accounting firm with nearly 100 years of experience serving ambitious middle-market organizations. We understand our clients' unique challenges and help them succeed on their terms through assurance, tax, advisory, outsourcing and technology services. With 3,000+ associates and global alliances, we combine national capabilities with local relationships. Wipfli operates under an alternative practice structure: Wipfli LLP, a licensed CPA firm, provides attest services, while Wipfli Advisory LLC, a non-CPA firm, delivers business advisory and non-attest services. Learn more at Wipfli or contact Alicia O'Connell at [email protected].

SOURCE Wipfli