Wipfli promotes twelve leaders to partner across service lines and regions

MILWAUKEE, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli has promoted twelve professionals to partner, expanding leadership across its advisory, tax and assurance services.

The promotions span multiple industries and regions and reflect the firm's focus on developing leaders who support clients and strengthen long‑term growth.

The newly promoted partners are:

"These leaders have consistently demonstrated a commitment to our clients, our people and our firm's future," said Kurt Gresens, managing partner of Wipfli. "Their expertise, leadership and dedication continue to strengthen the impact we make for the organizations and communities we serve."

About Wipfli

Wipfli is a leading national advisory and accounting firm with nearly 100 years of experience serving ambitious middle-market organizations. We understand our clients' unique challenges and help them succeed on their terms through assurance, tax, advisory, outsourcing and technology services. With 3,000+ associates and global alliances, we combine national capabilities with local relationships. Wipfli operates under an alternative practice structure: Wipfli LLP, a licensed CPA firm, provides attest services, while Wipfli Advisory LLC, a non-CPA firm, delivers business advisory and non-attest services. Learn more at wipfli.com or contact Alicia O'Connell at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Alicia O'Connell

[email protected]

SOURCE Wipfli