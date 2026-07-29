Wipfli survey: Construction leaders double down on technology

Cybersecurity, modernization and operational efficiency top the industry's technology agenda

MILWAUKEE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven in 10 construction executives say their firms experienced at least one cybersecurity incident during the past 12 months, while more than half are planning technology upgrades over the next two years, according to Wipfli's 2026 state of technology in the construction industry research report. The survey gathered insights from 308 construction industry executives and business leaders across firms of varying sizes and specialties, highlighting how organizations are increasing investments in technology to improve efficiency, strengthen cybersecurity and support future growth.

Key findings

70% experienced at least one cybersecurity incident in the past 12 months.

experienced at least one cybersecurity incident in the past 12 months. 54% plan to add or replace construction project management technology within the next 12-24 months.

plan to add or replace construction project management technology within the next 12-24 months. 68% report having centralized technology standards or governance processes in place.

report having centralized technology standards or governance processes in place. 58% increased investments in cybersecurity technologies.

increased investments in cybersecurity technologies. 34% cite lowering costs as technology's greatest business opportunity.

cite lowering costs as technology's greatest business opportunity. 33% identify streamlining operations and reducing delays as a top benefit of technology investments.

"Construction leaders recognize that optimization of technology is no longer just a secondary back-office consideration — it's a core business strategy," said Brad Werner, partner and construction and real estate industry leader at Wipfli. "For decades, contractors have treated technology as overhead — something the back office bought and the field ignored. That era is over. 70% of firms took a cyber hit last year, and margins don't leave room for guessing. The firms that win the next decade will be the ones that treat their tech stack the way they treat their backlog: as a strategic asset that they manage aggressively and with pace."

Technology investment remains strong

Construction firms continue to prioritize technology modernization, with executives reporting planned investments across project management, CRM, ERP and other business-critical platforms. Modernization, scalability and better integration are the primary drivers behind these decisions, as firms look to replace aging systems, improve connectivity and create technology environments that support growth.

The survey also found that nearly seven in 10 firms have established centralized technology standards or governance processes, demonstrating a growing emphasis on creating more connected and efficient technology ecosystems. Larger organizations are leading the way, with nearly eight in 10 firms generating more than $250 million in annual revenue reporting centralized technology standards.

Cybersecurity rises on the executive agenda

Cybersecurity continues to be a growing concern for construction leaders. In response to rising risks, many organizations have increased investments in cybersecurity technologies, strengthened network safeguards and improved incident response processes. Larger firms were especially likely to report multiple cybersecurity incidents and expanded security initiatives.

"Here's the uncomfortable truth: Construction has been an easy target because the industry has underinvested for years while everything else got connected. A cyber event doesn't just cost you data — it stops the payroll, stalls draw and shakes client confidence," Werner said. "Cybersecurity isn't just an overhead line item anymore. It's business continuity, and the resilient firms already know it."

Technology is delivering measurable value

When asked where technology creates the greatest business impact, construction executives most frequently pointed to lowering costs, streamlining operations and using data analytics to support smarter decision-making. Respondents also described technology as an increasingly important tool for improving productivity and maintaining competitiveness in a rapidly evolving industry.

Download the full report

Download the complete findings from Wipfli's 2026 state of technology in the construction industry research report.

About Wipfli

Wipfli is a leading national advisory and accounting firm with nearly 100 years of experience serving ambitious middle-market organizations. We understand our clients' unique challenges and help them succeed on their terms through assurance, tax, advisory, outsourcing and technology services. With 3,000+ associates and global alliances, we combine national capabilities with local relationships. Wipfli operates under an alternative practice structure: Wipfli LLP, a licensed CPA firm, provides attest services, while Wipfli Advisory LLC, a non-CPA firm, delivers business advisory and non-attest services. Learn more at wipfli.com or contact Alicia O'Connell at [email protected].

SOURCE Wipfli