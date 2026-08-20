Wipfli releases fiscal year 2026 annual report highlighting strategic growth and continued investment.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli, a national advisory and accounting firm, has released its fiscal year 2026 (FY26) annual report, outlining a year shaped by steady progress, targeted investment and a continued focus on supporting clients, associates and communities.

The report reflects how the firm responded to a changing business environment by expanding capabilities, strengthening client relationships and investing in its workforce. Through integrated advisory, accounting and technology services, Wipfli supported organizations across industries as they addressed evolving technology demands and long-term planning priorities.

"The success of FY26 reflects the dedication of our people and the trust our clients place in us every day," said Kurt Gresens, CEO of Wipfli. "We remained focused on creating positive impact for our clients while continuing to invest in the talent, innovation and capabilities that will further drive our firm forward."

The annual report highlights momentum across key service areas, including advisory, technology and risk services. It also details the firm's investments in innovation, including generative AI, to help clients navigate complexity and improve performance.

Wipfli continued to prioritize client experience in FY26. Insights from its annual client experience study informed how the firm listens and responds to client needs, reinforcing a focus on delivering timely, relevant and high-quality services.

The report also outlines ongoing investments in Wipfli's associates, including professional development and leadership growth. These efforts are supported by a workplace culture centered on belonging and connection.

In addition, the report highlights the impact of the Wipfli Foundation and initiatives such as Community Day, which extend the firm's contributions beyond client work and into the communities it serves.

The annual report highlights Wipfli's strong financial performance. Net revenue reached $638.4 million, a 3.9% increase over FY25.

Wipfli's fiscal year ended May 31, 2026. To view the full report, visit https://www.wipfli.com/annual-report.

About Wipfli

Wipfli is a leading national advisory and accounting firm with nearly 100 years of serving ambitious middle-market organizations. We understand our clients' unique challenges and help them succeed on their terms through assurance, tax, advisory, outsourcing and technology services. With 2,900+ associates and global alliances, we combine national capabilities with local relationships. Wipfli operates under an alternative practice structure: Wipfli LLP, a licensed CPA firm, provides attest services, while Wipfli Advisory LLC, a non-CPA firm, delivers business advisory and non-attest services. Learn more at wipfli.com or contact Alicia O'Connell at [email protected].

SOURCE Wipfli