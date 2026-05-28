Wiwynn and Ecosystem Partners to Showcase Co-Packaged Optics Innovations at Computex 2026

Accelerating Optical Scale-Up for Hyperscale AI Data Centers

TAIPEI, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiwynn, an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider for data center, today announced it will unveil its latest Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) interconnect technologies at Computex 2026 (Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, Booth #J0106). The demonstration brings together ecosystem partners including Ayar Labs, Global Unichip Corp. (GUC), Browave, Corning Incorporated, FOCI, Molex, SENKO, and TE Connectivity. Together, the companies will present a full-stack path from chip-level CPO innovation to data center-scale deployment, marking a pivotal step forward for AI scale-up architectures.

As AI compute clusters continue to push the boundaries of performance, bandwidth, and power density, traditional copper interconnects are becoming a structural bottleneck for large-scale AI expansion. CPO technology addresses this challenge at its root by deeply integrating optical I/O with AI ASICs, fundamentally reducing signal loss and system power consumption, providing the critical foundation for next-generation AI scale-up.

"AI infrastructure is shifting toward optical-electrical convergence," said William Lin, President and CEO of Wiwynn. "Through close collaboration across our ASIC, silicon photonics, and fiber ecosystems, combined with Wiwynn's expertise in rack-level server integration and manufacturing, we are taking CPO technology from silicon-level innovation to system-ready architecture, accelerating real-world deployment and helping hyperscalers build next-generation AI data centers with higher bandwidth, improved power efficiency, and greater scalability."

With Ayar Labs: Bringing CPO into Deployable, Rack-Scale AI Infrastructure

Co-packaged optics is essential to AI scale-up as clusters grow beyond the limits of copper. To accelerate adoption, Wiwynn has formed a strategic partnership with CPO leader Ayar Labs. By integrating Ayar Labs' industry-leading TeraPHY™ optical engines and External Laser Small Form Factor Pluggable (ELSFP) SuperNova™ light sources into Wiwynn's rack-level architecture, the two companies are jointly delivering high-bandwidth, power-efficient CPO connectivity. Together, they are addressing key hyperscaler deployment challenges: fiber management, CPO-enabled AI ASIC integration, thermal management, power efficiency, and manufacturability.

"AI scale-up is driving step function demand for bandwidth, latency, and power efficiency across and between racks," said Mark Wade, CEO and co-founder of Ayar Labs. "Our work with Wiwynn brings co-packaged optics closer to hyperscale deployment by combining Ayar Labs' optical engines with Wiwynn's proven rack-level systems expertise. Together, we are laying the foundation for the next generation of AI infrastructure."

In-House Liquid-Cooling Solution: Ensuring Stable External Light Source

To meet CPO architecture's critical demand for stable external light sources, Wiwynn has engineered an in-house liquid-cooling solution specifically for ELSFP to ensure consistent laser output. Paired with a high-density in-chassis fiber routing, this design delivers highly reliable optical connectivity from the CPO ASICs to server system platforms, empowering hyperscalers to perfectly balance extreme AI compute performance with rigorous thermal management.

With GUC: Driving System-Level Integration from the Silicon Design phase

At the silicon and system architecture level, Wiwynn is collaborating with Global Unichip Corp. (GUC), the advanced ASIC leader, to incorporate system requirements early in the chip design phase. By holistically considering optical I/O, power delivery, and thermal design, this strategic approach reduces integration complexity, improves development efficiency, and accelerates the transition from chip-level innovation to system-ready AI infrastructure.

"The strategic collaboration with Wiwynn represents a fundamental shift in our R&D paradigm from silicon design phase to system-level intelligence." said Sean Tai, CEO of GUC. "This holistic approach significantly reduces integration complexity and accelerates the development cycles. It ensures that our AI infrastructure is industry-leading in terms of energy efficiency and deployment speed, providing our customers a definitive competitive edge in the global AI race."

A Complete Fiber Ecosystem: End-to-End Optical Connectivity from Chassis to Rack

Wiwynn also collaborates with a robust ecosystem of fiber and connectivity leaders, including Browave, Corning, FOCI, Molex, SENKO, and TE Connectivity, to bridge fiber routing and optical interconnect solutions within the server system to rack-level infrastructure. The exhibition features advanced technologies, highlighting Fiber Array Units (FAUs), high-density optical connectors, blind-mate interconnects, and fiber management systems. This builds a complete optical interconnect solution from in-chassis to rack-level, accelerating the large-scale adoption of CPO technology in data centers.

Moving forward, Wiwynn remains committed to deepening its cross-layer ecosystem partnerships, leading the transition of CPO technology from validation to hyperscale volume deployment.

Ecosystem Partner Statements (in alphabetical order):

Browave

"Our in-depth collaboration with Wiwynn signifies market-leading recognition of Browave's R&D strength in Silicon Photonics and high-end CPO," said Victor Hwang, CEO of Browave. " Leveraging decades of technical heritage in optical communications and our strategic head start in the CPO market, Browave is honored to provide the core components that empower Wiwynn to showcase industry-leading innovations at Computex. Together, we are capturing the opportunities of the AI wave and continuing to drive the AI server market to new heights."

Corning

Claude Echahamian, vice president and general manager, emerging businesses and EMEA, Corning Optical Communications: "Co-packaged optics represents a fundamental shift in how optical connectivity is designed and deployed for large-scale AI systems. This is achieved through relationships across the ecosystem of companies that innovate to make this transformation a reality. Corning is pleased to work with Wiwynn in bringing robust and high-density fiber infrastructures within server trays and across racks for the latest generation of large-scale AI systems."

FOCI

"We are pleased to establish a strategic CPO partnership with Wiwynn," said D.D. Hu, General Manager of FOCI. "Leveraging our core optical interconnect technologies, developed through years of collaboration with the semiconductor industry, we will work together to address key challenges in silicon photonics packaging, including reflow compatibility and system pluggability. Together, we aim to reduce packaging complexity, enhance transmission architecture flexibility, and accelerate the deployment of next-generation AI optical communication infrastructure."

Molex

"Molex is enabling the shift to optical interconnects for AI infrastructure through high-density connectivity solutions, and accelerating co-packaged optics adoption in next-generation data centers.", said Aldo Lopez, SVP at Molex."

SENKO

"Manufacturable and serviceable interconnect design is essential to scaling co‑packaged optics," said Kazu Takano, President and CBDO of SENKO Emerging Technologies Group. "As AI infrastructure transitions toward co‑packaged optics, reliable, high‑density optical connectivity becomes mission‑critical. Through our collaboration with Wiwynn, SENKO is supporting system‑level component integration including detachable FAUs with SEAT™ technology, and SN®-MT Very Small Form Factor (VSFF) interface connectivity, as shown in Wiwynn's COMPUTEX CPO system demonstration."

TE Connectivity

"Co-packaged optics is emerging as a foundational technology for next-generation AI infrastructure, and a strong ecosystem will be critical to advancing these solutions at scale," said Vishwas Rao, Senior Vice President and General Manager at TE Connectivity. "At TE, we bring deep expertise in high-density interconnects (including M x N arrayed high density FAUs), end-to-end signal and power solutions, and global manufacturing. We combine this with our next generation designs and processes to help customers deploy next-generation CPO architectures across AI data centers."

About WiwynnIT

Wiwynn is an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider delivering high-quality computing, storage, and rack-level solutions for leading data centers worldwide. Guided by the vision to "unleash the power of digitalization; ignite the innovation of sustainability," Wiwynn actively invests in next-generation technologies to deliver the best TCO, workload- and energy-optimized IT solutions from cloud to edge. Wiwynn's end-to-end capabilities span server design, system integration, and high-volume L10/L11 rack delivery, backed by a manufacturing network spanning Taiwan, the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, and the Czech Republic.

For more information, please visit Wiwynn website, Facebook and Linkedin

SOURCE Wiwynn