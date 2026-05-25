Wiwynn Advances Datacenter Design at Computex 2026 with High-Power and Optical Interconnect

Presenting AI Compute, Liquid Cooling, Optical Scale-Up, and HVDC Power Delivery

TAIPEI, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiwynn (6669), an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider for data centers, today announced to showcase its vision of next-generation data center designs at Computex 2026 (Booth #J0106, TaiNEX1). The exhibition spans cutting-edge rack-scale AI servers, developed with Wistron, breakthrough cooling technologies, optical scale-up designs, and high voltage DC (HVDC) power delivery architectures.

"AI is no longer just a compute challenge. It's a full-system engineering challenge. Compute, thermal management, data transmission, and power delivery must be co-designed at rack scale," said William Lin, President and CEO of Wiwynn. "At Computex, Wiwynn and our ecosystem partners present a full-stack, rack-scale technology blueprint, demonstrating our commitment to system design and integration excellence for data centers and cloud service providers worldwide."

Powering the AI Factory: Next-Generation AI Compute and Storage Systems

NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 : Wiwynn and Wistron are among the first in line with readiness for the fully liquid-cooled, rack-scale platform unifying 72 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs and 36 NVIDIA Vera CPUs. Optimized for frontier AI model training, inference and reasoning, the platform delivers up to 10X higher performance per watt through extreme co-design —delivering breakthrough performance and efficiency for AI factories.

: Wiwynn and Wistron are among the first in line with readiness for the fully liquid-cooled, rack-scale platform unifying 72 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs and 36 NVIDIA Vera CPUs. Optimized for frontier AI model training, inference and reasoning, the platform delivers up to 10X higher performance per watt through extreme co-design —delivering breakthrough performance and efficiency for AI factories. AMD Helios rack-scale solution : Built on the OCP ORv3 Open Rack Wide (ORW) specification and powered by AMD Instinct™ MI400 Series GPUs, 6 th gen AMD EPYC™ CPUs, AMD Pensando™ networking technologies and the unifying AMD ROCm™ software stack, this pioneering AI platform is purpose-built for the world's most demanding workloads. Its open rack design enables superior power density, streamlined scaling, and simplified serviceability. As a trusted ODM partner, Wiwynn brings the AMD Helios platform from reference design to production, accelerating open, interoperable AI infrastructure for the next-generation hyperscale AI deployments.

: Built on the OCP ORv3 Open Rack Wide (ORW) specification and powered by AMD Instinct™ MI400 Series GPUs, 6 gen AMD EPYC™ CPUs, AMD Pensando™ networking technologies and the unifying AMD ROCm™ software stack, this pioneering AI platform is purpose-built for the world's most demanding workloads. Its open rack design enables superior power density, streamlined scaling, and simplified serviceability. As a trusted ODM partner, Wiwynn brings the AMD Helios platform from reference design to production, accelerating open, interoperable AI infrastructure for the next-generation hyperscale AI deployments. Storage: A storage server prototype providing aggregate high IOPs from 96 liquid-cooled E3.S SSDs, accessed with NVIDIA SCADA, using NVIDIA GPUs capable of saturating the PCIe connections to the drives for GNN and vector databases.

Rethinking Power: High Voltage DC (HVDC) Power Distribution:

As rack power density escalates, HVDC is becoming a foundational shift in data center architecture. Wiwynn, together with key ecosystem partners Delta and TE Connectivity (TE), showcases a rack level 800 VDC solution, spanning the power rack, liquid-cooled busbar, and an 800V-to-50V power distribution board (PDB), demonstrating the end-to-end HVDC system integration for high-density AI deployments.

Beyond Copper: Optical AI Scale-up with Co-Packaged Optics (CPO):

Bandwidth bottlenecks are the next frontier in AI infrastructure. Wiwynn collaborates with ecosystem partners, including Ayar Labs and GUC, to demonstrate a CPO-based optical scale-up rack design, integrating AI ASIC with 2.5D advanced package, TeraPHY™ optical engines, ELSFP SuperNova™ remote light sources, advanced fiber routing and optical interconnects. Wiwynn will also highlight its in‑house liquid‑cooling solution, purpose-built for ELSFP, ensuring reliable in‑chassis optical connections. This end-to-end demonstration marks a critical milestone in transitioning CPO from component-level innovation to hyperscale-ready deployment.

Breaking Thermal Barriers: Advanced Cooling innovation

As chip power envelopes reach new extremes, Wiwynn introduces two breakthrough cooling technologies:

6kW Double-sided Cold Plate with Liquid Metal TIM: Designed to support AI ASICs up to 6kW, this ultra-thin, double-sided liquid cooling solution integrates cavity PCB architecture to support Vertical Power Delivery (VPD), shorten power delivery paths and improve power delivery efficiency by more than 80% in a compact environment. With Liquid Metal TIM significantly reducing silicon-to-cold plate temperature differentials, the solution delivers over 30% gains in thermal efficiency.

Designed to support AI ASICs up to 6kW, this ultra-thin, double-sided liquid cooling solution integrates cavity PCB architecture to support Vertical Power Delivery (VPD), shorten power delivery paths and improve power delivery efficiency by more than 80% in a compact environment. With Liquid Metal TIM significantly reducing silicon-to-cold plate temperature differentials, the solution delivers over 30% gains in thermal efficiency. Diamond Composite Cooling: Wiwynn pushes material science boundaries with diamond composite, a next-generation thermal material offering superior thermal conductivity and a weight advantage over copper. Demonstrated in a microchannel cold plate design, diamond composite enhances cooling performance, addressing both thermal and structural challenges in high-density AI deployments, while unlocking promising potential for future IC package-level cooling applications.

Visit Wiwynn @Computex 2026 (Booth #J0106, TaiNEX1) to explore these innovative solutions driving the future of AI infrastructure and data center technologies.

About Wiwynn

Wiwynn is an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider delivering high-quality computing, storage, and rack-level solutions for leading data centers worldwide. Guided by the vision to "unleash the power of digitalization; ignite the innovation of sustainability," Wiwynn actively invests in next-generation technologies to deliver the best TCO, workload- and energy-optimized IT solutions from cloud to edge. Wiwynn's end-to-end capabilities span server design, system integration, and high-volume L10/L11 rack delivery, backed by a manufacturing network spanning Taiwan, the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, and the Czech Republic.

For more information, please visit Wiwynn website, Facebook and Linkedin

SOURCE Wiwynn