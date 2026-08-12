WIX Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Wix.com Ltd. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Nir Zohar's potential liability is in focus after allegations that Wix.com Ltd. overstated AI product competitiveness while investors allegedly suffered a $126.42 per-share decline. This release focuses on the Company President's alleged role in challenged statements concerning AI demand, product innovation, and Base44 momentum.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors that Nir Zohar, Co-Founder and President of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), is named as an individual defendant in a securities class action involving investors who purchased Wix securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your per-share losses or call (212) 363-7500.

WIX shares declined over $125 per share from the start of the Class Period on May 20, 2025 after a series of AI product, Base44 cost, analyst, and Wix Harmony disclosures. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: September 22, 2026.

Nir Zohar's Role During the Class Period

The complaint identifies Zohar as a Co-Founder of Wix and its President during the relevant period. As named in the action, Zohar is alleged to have possessed authority over Company communications, including press releases and market-facing statements concerning Wix's AI initiatives and business fundamentals.

The action contends that investors overpaid while Wix allegedly overstated the competitiveness and commercial performance of its AI-powered product offerings and understated the accelerating costs tied to development and promotion.

Statements Attributed to the President

The complaint highlights statements attributed to Zohar in connection with Wix's August 2025 results, including representations regarding demand, conversion trends, monetization, and AI tools. Plaintiffs allege those statements were materially misleading because Wix was facing product execution gaps, competitive pressure, and rising AI-related cost burdens.

"Individual officers named in securities complaints may face scrutiny when public statements allegedly conflict with later disclosures about product performance and customer demand," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP. "Here, the complaint identifies statements attributed to Wix's President while investors allegedly faced a $126.42 per-share decline."

Nir Zohar's Alleged Role

The complaint identifies Zohar as Wix's President and a Co-Founder during the Class Period.

The pleading asserts that individual defendants had access to material Company information not available to the investing public.

The action claims Zohar was among officers whose market communications allegedly supported investor expectations regarding AI demand and product strength.

supported investor expectations regarding AI demand and product strength. Plaintiffs allege Wix later disclosed that Wix Harmony had holes and missing capabilities and that professional developers were using competing AI tools.

Wix later disclosed that Wix Harmony had holes and missing capabilities and that professional developers were using competing AI tools. The complaint asserts Section 20(a) control person claims against individual defendants based on alleged authority over challenged public statements.

Why This Secondary Defendant Angle Matters

This secondary defendant focus is distinct from the broader Company allegations. The issue for investors is whether statements attributed to Zohar allegedly contributed to market confidence in Wix's AI strategy before later disclosures reset expectations.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP — Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until September 22, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WIX Lawsuit

Q: What is the WIX class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026. The complaint alleges Wix overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI product offerings while understating accelerating AI development, compute, and marketing costs.

Q: Who is eligible to join the WIX investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased WIX stock or securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did WIX stock drop? A: WIX shares declined $29.40 on May 21, 2025, followed by allegedly related declines of $25.22, $2.37, $8.55, and $3.26 throughout the Class Period, with a final drop of $20.56 on May 13, 2026. Shares ultimately fell from a closing price of $181.74 on May 20, 2025 to just $55.32 on May 13, 2026.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the WIX lawsuit? A: The complaint names Wix.com Ltd. and individual defendants including Avishai Abrahami, Lior Shemesh, and Nir Zohar, who allegedly made public statements, signed filings, or controlled market communications during the Class Period.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses, and appointment gives that investor oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my WIX shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities class actions are generally handled on a contingency basis, and any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP