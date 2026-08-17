Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed; September 22, 2026, Lead Plaintiff Deadline

News provided by

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Aug 17, 2026, 19:30 ET

Did you buy WIX securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026?

Affected WIX Investor Summary

  • Who: Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX)
  • What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed
  • Class Period: February 19, 2025 through May 12, 2026
  • Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: September 22, 2026
  • Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's AI product offerings.
  • Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Wix.com Ltd. (Wix) (NASDAQ: WIX) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Wix securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and is captioned Yappi v. Wix.com Ltd., No. 26-cv-08852 (N.D. Ill.). Investors have until September 22, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status. 

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:
If you purchased or acquired Wix securities and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here: https://www.ktmc.com/wix-wix-com-ltd-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=wix&mktm=PR 

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at [email protected]. There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

To view the Wix video on YouTube, click here: https://youtu.be/oSJfVpRtlkk?si=_kqLvDtdddO19oaK

WIX.COM LTD. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY: 
The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wix had overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI product offerings relative to those offered by other companies; (2) Wix had understated the costs associated with developing and promoting its AI product offerings; (3) accordingly, Defendants overstated the commercial and financial benefits of Wix's AI product offerings; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

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