WK Kellogg Co Announces Investment in Battle Creek Housing Fund

$100,000 donation supports new housing development and rehabilitation efforts in Battle Creek reinforcing company's legacy of giving back and commitment to its hometown

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WK Kellogg Co today announced a $100,000 donation to the Battle Creek Housing Fund, reinforcing the company's longstanding commitment to its hometown and to helping communities thrive.

Launched with seed funding from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and local partners, the Battle Creek Housing Fund was created to address a critical housing shortage in the community—estimated at more than 3,000 units—and to expand access to affordable and market-rate housing. The Fund aims to support the development and rehabilitation of 1,000 housing units by 2035, strengthening economic opportunity and stability for local families.

The financial contribution from WK Kellogg Co will help accelerate these efforts, supporting a more vibrant, inclusive housing market in Battle Creek where the company has been rooted for more than a century. "Battle Creek is more than our headquarters, it's our home," said Stacy Flathau, chief corporate affairs officer, WK Kellogg Co. "This investment reflects our deep commitment to the community that shaped our company and our people and continues today. In supporting the Housing Fund, we're doing our small part to help create opportunities for Battle Creek families to build stability and pursue brighter futures."

The company's support of the Housing Fund also builds on a proud legacy established by founder W.K. Kellogg, a pioneering entrepreneur and philanthropist who believed in investing in the health, happiness and wellbeing of children and families—starting in his hometown of Battle Creek, Michigan. Today, that spirit lives on through WK Kellogg Co's Feeding Happiness™ sustainable business strategy which aims to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. Through ongoing partnerships with numerous non-profit organizations, WK Kellogg Co is committed to the community it has called home for more than 120 years.

With the investment announced today, WK Kellogg Co proudly joins a coalition of public, private and philanthropic partners, including the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the City of Battle Creek, Battle Creek Unlimited (BCU) and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) working together to strengthen the local housing ecosystem, support workforce growth and ensure Battle Creek remains a place where families can live, work and succeed.

"The progress we are seeing across Battle Creek is the result of leaders who are willing to invest in the future of this community. We are especially grateful to the WK Kellogg Co for its leadership and commitment to the Battle Creek Housing Fund," said La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. "Their investment reflects a recognition that housing is not only a community issue, it is an essential workforce and economic development priority. When families have access to safe, affordable housing, they are better positioned to thrive, employers are better positioned to attract and retain the talent they need, and communities are better positioned to achieve long-term, sustainable growth that benefits us all. We hope the WK Kellogg Co's leadership inspires others across the business community to join this effort."

To learn more about the fund and how to play a role in supporting it, visit the W.K. Kellogg Foundation website here or contact [email protected].

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy, Feeding Happiness™, we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com.

SOURCE WK Kellogg Co