WK Kellogg Co Continues Transformation of Cereal Aisle with Roll-Out of SPOONS On-Pack Nutrition Guide

SPOONS will be applied to classic brands, including Kellogg's All-Bran, Kellogg's Corn Flakes, Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats, Kellogg's Raisin Bran and Kellogg's Rice Krispies throughout the United States.

Consumers will see the new information on the back of cereal boxes using the SPOONS acronym, including:

S - Simple ingredients : Many Kellogg's cereals are made with ingredients you'd find in your pantry - cooked in a similar way you'd make grains at home, just in larger batches! In fact, 75% of Kellogg's cereals are simply puffed, toasted, flaked or shredded.

: Many Kellogg's cereals are made with ingredients you'd find in your pantry - cooked in a similar way you'd make grains at home, just in larger batches! In fact, 75% of Kellogg's cereals are simply puffed, toasted, flaked or shredded. P - Protein : Cereal and milk bring grains and protein together to offer an easy, effective solution for building meals to help manage hunger and support wellness. In fact, a bowl of cereal and milk has as much (or more) protein as an egg. 1

: Cereal and milk bring grains and protein together to offer an easy, effective solution for building meals to help manage hunger and support wellness. In fact, a bowl of cereal and milk has as much (or more) protein as an egg. O - Outstanding fiber : Wellness starts with fiber, yet almost 95% of people don't get enough. 2 Our fiber-focused cereals can help people close that gap. We have more than 140 options that are at least a good source of fiber with 3-17g per serving, making it easy to find your fiber fix.

: Wellness starts with fiber, yet almost 95% of people don't get enough. Our fiber-focused cereals can help people close that gap. We have more than 140 options that are at least a good source of fiber with 3-17g per serving, making it easy to find your fiber fix. O - Other nutritious foods: Cereal makes it easy to create balanced meals, bringing whole grains, fruit and dairy together to give people choices they can feel good about.

Cereal makes it easy to create balanced meals, bringing whole grains, fruit and dairy together to give people choices they can feel good about. N - Nutrients you need: Cereal provides essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients - such as fiber, whole grains, iron and folate - that most people don't get enough of in their daily diet. With most cereals being consumed with milk there is the added benefit of calcium and vitamin D.

Cereal provides essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients - such as fiber, whole grains, iron and folate - that most people don't get enough of in their daily diet. With most cereals being consumed with milk there is the added benefit of calcium and vitamin D. S - Single-digit sugars: Cereal offers a variety of sugar levels to fit your lifestyle, including options with single-digit added sugar, so you can enjoy great taste and nutrition. Nearly half of our cereals have 10 grams or less of added sugar per serving.

The architect of SPOONS, Chief Wellbeing and Sustainable Business Officer Sarah Ludmer, RD, says the attributes, messages and visual presentations were tested with consumers to ensure they could easily understand and trust the information SPOONS provides.

"We gained a great deal of consumer insight from the SPOONS work, including the fact that cereal eaters were surprised and excited about the simplicity, fiber content and single digit sugars of our cereals," said Ludmer. "As more people are looking for simple, high nutrition foods – especially when it comes to fiber and protein – this provides a clear and compelling way to re-introduce people to a beloved and trusted food that's been in Americans' kitchens for more than a century."

SPOONS is the latest initiative in WK Kellogg's long legacy of pioneering cereal transformation. In addition to creating the first cereal flake, the company was among the first to:

Create a nutrition label identifying key nutrients on pack

Hire a full-time dietitian to help guide the formulation and nutrition of our food

Include recipes, in particular fiber recipes, on back of cereal packages

SPOONS is part of the company's overall business strategy to surge growth of the $10B US cereal category. Chief Growth Officer Doug VanDeVelde says cereal is still one of the most popular household staples – with 50 million boxes purchased every week – and now is the time to be deliberate and disruptive in continuing to make cereal culturally relevant.

"Cereal has been an American favorite for more than 120 years," said VanDeVelde. "This year we've really dialed up our marketing by leaning into fiber with humor in our big game ad, launching SPOONS and introducing new innovations into our portfolio. As a newly private company we have a lot of runway to do big things and we are highly optimistic about the future of the category and our brands."

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy, Feeding Happiness™, we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com.

Sources:

1 large egg contains 6 grams protein; a bowl of cereal with ¾ cup milk provides upwards of 6 grams protein U.S. Department of Agriculture; Agricultural Research Service. What We Eat in America: Nutrient intakes from food by gender and age. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2009-10.

SOURCE WK Kellogg Co