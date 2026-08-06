WK Kellogg Co Will Eliminate Artificial Colors in all Cereal Manufacturing by the End of 2026

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The company will switch to colors derived from natural sources, including fruit and vegetable juices, as well as other plant-based ingredients. WK Kellogg has made a significant investment in its manufacturing facilities to support the transition to natural colors at scale, while maintaining the same great taste and quality that consumers expect and deserve.

The transition also reflects the company's recent launch of the SPOONS on-pack nutrition guide and its commitment to the simplicity (the "S" in SPOONS) of its cereals.

"More and more consumers are looking for foods made with simple, recognizable ingredients and we are proud to meet those expectations, even sooner than planned," said Doug VanDeVelde, Chief Growth Officer, WK Kellogg Co. "We conducted extensive consumer testing to make sure these recipes deliver the great taste consumers want while maintaining the original rainbow of colors – red, orange, yellow, green, purple and blue – that fans of Froot Loops and other colorful cereals have come to love. It wasn't easy but we identified natural solutions for every color and we're confident families will love the updated recipes and simplified ingredients without compromising on quality or taste."

From its earliest days, WK Kellogg Co has been a pioneer in advancing nutrition, from hiring the industry's first in-house dietitian in 1923 to introducing on-pack nutrition information in 1939 and championing the benefits of fiber, right from the start. That legacy continues as the company evolves its cereal portfolio to meet changing consumer needs by increasing whole grains and fiber, reducing sugar and sodium and delivering essential vitamins and minerals families typically don't get enough of.

In preparation for removing artificial colors from its entire portfolio, WK Kellogg has already reformulated foods served in schools to be free of artificial colors and discontinued launches of new products with artificial colors beginning this past January.

"Bringing joy to consumers through our trusted foods and brands is what we do best at WK Kellogg, and I am thrilled that our team has accomplished this significant milestone a full year ahead of our original timeline," said Jean-Baptiste Santoul, Chief Operating Officer, WK Kellogg Co. "We have always evolved our food and packaging to meet the needs and preferences of our consumers and today's announcement is just the latest evidence of that long-standing practice – yet another step in our commitment to making meaningful improvements to our cereals, while building excitement and confidence in the category."

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran® and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Building on our long history of nutrition leadership, we continue to help consumers make informed choices through innovations such as our SPOONS on-pack nutrition guide, which highlights the benefits of cereal, including simple ingredients, fiber and protein. Through our sustainable business strategy, Feeding Happiness™, we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information visit www.wkkellogg.com.

SOURCE WK Kellogg Co