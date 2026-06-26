WNC & ASSOCIATES CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF CLIFFMORE PARK, A 72-UNIT AFFORDABLE SENIOR HOUSING COMMUNITY IN FAYETTEVILLE

New development expands affordable housing opportunities for adults 55+ and includes supportive housing units for vulnerable populations

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC & Associates, Inc. (WNC), a family-owned business known as both a pioneer and leader in the affordable housing industry joined Resource Housing Group, Inc. and East Carolina Community Development, Inc. to celebrate the grand opening of Cliffmore Park, a new 72-unit affordable housing community for adults ages 55 and older located at 5133 Identity Lane in Fayetteville, NC.

Supported through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program and serving households earning 40%, 50%, and 60% of Area Median Income (AMI), Cliffmore Park expands access to high-quality affordable senior housing. Cliffmore Park is WNC's second affordable housing investment in Fayetteville, and the company invested approximately $6.5 million in equity to support the development.

"Cliffmore Park reflects the power of thoughtful partnerships to create housing that allows seniors to age with dignity, independence, and stability," said Ryan Thayer, assistant vice president of originations at WNC. "We are grateful to Resource Housing Group, East Carolina Community Development, and our financing partners for helping bring this community to life. Together, we have created quality affordable housing with the amenities, services, and accessibility features that support healthy and connected lives."

The new construction community consists of a three-story, elevator-served building featuring 36 one-bedroom and 36 two-bedroom units. Each apartment includes ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, central air conditioning, a dishwasher, a self-cleaning oven, a range hood, and emergency call buttons. Private storage is available, and the development was constructed to meet ENERGY STAR Multifamily New Construction Program certification standards. Shared spaces include on-site management offices, multiple lounges and seating areas on each floor, a multipurpose room with a kitchenette, a computer center, an exercise room, and laundry facilities. Outdoor amenities include a covered porch, gazebo, patio with picnic tables, and additional seating areas.

The community offers convenient access to transportation, shopping, healthcare, a senior center, and recreation, and a Fayetteville Area System of Transit (FAST) bus stop is steps from the property.

In addition to serving seniors, 10% of the community's units are designated through North Carolina's Key Rental Assistance Program (KEY), which provides housing opportunities for individuals experiencing homelessness and people with disabilities.

Financing for the development included a construction loan from ServisFirst Bank, a permanent loan from Centrant Community Capital, a Rental Production Program loan from the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency, and a loan from the City of Fayetteville.

About WNC & Associates, Inc.

Founded in 1971, WNC & Associates, Inc. (WNC) is a family-owned business known as both a pioneer and leader in the affordable housing industry. WNC and its affiliated companies—Community Preservation Partners, The Cooper Housing Institute, and Preservation Equity Fund Advisors—specialize in tax credit syndication, affordable housing development, and preservation equity fund investments. Combined, the WNC companies have acquired approximately $21.7 billion in assets across 49 states, including more than 1,770 affordable rental properties that house more than 1 million residents. With offices in 18 states, WNC has partnered with more than 400 developers and 175 institutional investors. To learn more, visit: https://www.wncinc.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jacqie Boggess

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SOURCE WNC & Associates, Inc.