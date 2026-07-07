WNC & Associates, Inc. Closes $210 Million Affordable Housing Fund Across 13 States

WNC Institutional Tax Credit Fund 59, L.P. includes investments in 18 affordable housing communities representing more than 2,000 homes

IRVINE, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC & Associates, Inc., a family-owned business known as both a pioneer and leader in the affordable housing industry, today announced the recent closing of WNC Institutional Tax Credit Fund 59, L.P. (Fund 59), a $210 million national Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) fund that will support the creation and preservation of affordable housing across 18 communities in 13 states. The successful close reflects WNC's continued ability to connect private capital with housing solutions that help address growing demand for affordable housing nationwide.

Tabor Village, one of the properties within Fund 59, is a newly constructed, 229-unit senior housing complex in Dallas, TX.

"For more than 55 years, WNC has brought together private capital and trusted partnerships to expand and preserve affordable housing nationwide," said Will Cooper Jr., president and CEO of WNC. "During a housing crisis marked by a shortage of 7.2 million affordable and available rental homes, Fund 59 shows how private capital can be mobilized to help close the gap. New federal housing policy will bolster this work and expand opportunities to invest in affordable housing."

Fund 59 is investing in 2,015 affordable housing units in 18 communities across Alaska, California, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, and Texas. The portfolio includes seven new-construction communities and 11 preservation communities, with two rehabilitations of historic properties. Five of the properties serve seniors, while 13 provide affordable housing for families. Together, these investments will help expand housing opportunities while preserving existing affordable housing in communities across the country.

"We are grateful for the continued confidence our investor partners place in WNC and our mission," said Christine Cormier, executive vice president of investor relations at WNC. "Fund 59 reflects the trust we've built over more than five decades and the continued demand for investments that deliver meaningful community impact alongside long-term value. Together with our investors, we're helping connect private capital with affordable housing solutions in communities across the country."

In addition to LIHTC, Fund 59 includes investments utilizing Energy Tax Credits and Historic Tax Credits, further supporting the preservation and development of high-quality affordable housing.

About WNC & Associates, Inc.

Founded in 1971, WNC & Associates, Inc. is a family-owned business known as both a pioneer and leader in the affordable housing industry. WNC and its affiliated companies—Community Preservation Partners, The Cooper Housing Institute, and Preservation Equity Fund Advisors—specialize in tax credit syndication, affordable housing development, and preservation equity fund investments. Combined, the WNC companies have acquired approximately $21.7 billion in assets across 49 states, including more than 1,770 affordable rental properties that house more than 1 million residents. With offices in 18 states, WNC has partnered with more than 400 developers and 175 institutional investors. To learn more, visit: https://www.wncinc.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jacqie Boggess

[email protected]

SOURCE WNC & Associates, Inc.