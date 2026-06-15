Women in HVACR's Lisa Knapp to present workforce development session at ASHRAE's annual conference

Industry leaders will share strategies for attracting, growing and retaining the next generation of skilled trades professionals

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in HVACR (WHVACR), a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration trades, announced today that board member Lisa Knapp will present "Targeted Career Development is Smart Business" at the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Annual Conference, June 27-July 1 at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas.

Women in HVACR board member Lisa Knapp will discuss strategies for attracting a diverse workforce to the skilled trades industry at the ASHRAE annual conference, June 27-July 1, in Austin, Texas.

Knapp's presentation will be part of the workshop, "Minding Your Business: Preparing for Tomorrow's Workforce Today," scheduled for Sunday, June 28, from 8-9 a.m.

Building a Stronger Workforce Pipeline

Knapp will discuss how targeted career development initiatives can help HVACR businesses strengthen their workforce by attracting and supporting more women in the trades. Women currently make up only about 3% of HVAC technicians and installers nationwide, despite ongoing workforce shortages and strong demand for skilled professionals.

"We can't grow the industry without showing women they belong here," Knapp said. "That means helping women see the opportunities available in our industry and giving them the tools, guidance and support to build successful careers. When companies connect with students early, they can open doors for the next generation of HVACR professionals while strengthening their own teams."

During the session, Knapp will share examples of successful outreach efforts, including partnerships with schools, technical colleges and workforce development organizations that connect young women with career prospects. Attendees will learn how these collaborations can provide access to financial assistance, training and mentoring programs and other resources that can help close the industry's skills gap.

Joining Knapp as co-presenters will be Network of Women in Cooling (INWIC) leaders Sonya Pouncy and Ina Colombo. Together, they will discuss strategies for attracting and retaining a diverse workforce. WHVACR was instrumental in the formation of INWIC in 2022 and is represented on the INWIC board by WHVACR President Jane Sidebottom.

"Lisa's extensive experience in leadership development and workforce strategy makes her uniquely qualified to address one of the industry's most pressing challenges," Sidebottom said. "Her work with Women in HVACR shows how organizations can strengthen their workforce by investing in recruitment, retention and career development for women entering the trades."

Leadership Expertise and Industry Advocacy

In addition to her work with WHVACR, Knapp is president and founder of Sea the Possibility Leadership Consulting, Inc., a firm specializing in executive coaching and development, organizational transformation and change. She brings more than 30 years of corporate experience, including senior roles at Trane Technologies and Avaya, where she directed talent development, workforce strategy and organizational effectiveness initiatives.

A passionate advocate for advancing women in the trades, Knapp also chairs WHVACR's mentoring committee. Through initiatives such as the WHVACR Ambassador Program, the organization is expanding its efforts to introduce more young women to HVACR careers.

For more information about the ASHRAE Annual Conference, visit www.ashrae.org. For more information about Women in HVACR, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

About Women in HVACR

Since 2002, Women in HVACR has worked to increase the number of women in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigerant (HVACR) industry and empower women to succeed by providing members with a variety of opportunities to network and develop a professional environment through education and mentorship. The 1,200-member nonprofit organization holds a variety of regional and national events each year and provides scholarship opportunities for women who pursue careers within the HVACR industry, including those who seek engineering and business degrees or a trade school education. For more information about Women in HVACR, visit https://www.womeninhvacr.org/.

SOURCE Women in HVACR