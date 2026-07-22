Women in HVACR accepting nominations for its 2026 Pillar and Women to Watch awards

Honorees will be recognized during the nonprofit organization's 2026 annual conference, Built for Speed, in Indianapolis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in HVACR (WHVACR), a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration trades, is now accepting applications for its Pillar and Women to Watch awards, which will be announced at the organization's annual conference, Built for Speed, to be held Sept. 27-29 at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis.

Nominations are now open for the 2026 Women in HVACR Pillar Awards and Women to Watch awards, recognizing members who are shaping the future of the HVACR industry. Pictured (left to right) are the 2025 Pillar Award winners: Nasim Arbab Rahman, Stephanie Postell and Jessica Slaughter

"One of the greatest strengths of Women in HVACR is the incredible women who invest their time, talent and expertise in lifting others up," said WHVACR President Jane Sidebottom. "The Pillar Awards and the Women to Watch recognition allow us to celebrate those women whose leadership, innovation and commitment are strengthening our industry while inspiring the next generation of women to pursue rewarding careers in HVACR."

Nominations are open now through Aug. 10, and nominees must be active members of WHVACR.

Three women will be selected for the Pillar Awards, recognizing excellence in mentorship, education and networking:

Mentor Pillar: Honors a member who inspires and guides others to achieve success in the HVACR industry.

Honors a member who inspires and guides others to achieve success in the HVACR industry. Education Pillar: Recognizes a member who advances learning, professional development and education in the workplace.

Recognizes a member who advances learning, professional development and education in the workplace. Network Pillar: Celebrates a member who has built meaningful professional connections and created opportunities for collaboration and growth throughout the industry.

The Women to Watch recognition program will acknowledge outstanding women in the following categories:

Technician Leadership

Manufacturer Leadership

Vendor and Distribution Leadership

Office and Operations Leadership

Influencer and Advocate Leadership

"Recognition has the power to inspire confidence, create new opportunities and highlight the many ways women are shaping the future of our industry," Sidebottom said. "We encourage our members to nominate colleagues who deserve to be celebrated. Every nomination helps shine a light on the remarkable talent within the Women in HVACR community."

For more information or to nominate a candidate for a Pillar Award or Women to Watch, visit womeninhvacr.org/webapp/p/647/empowered-nominations. For more information about Women in HVACR or to register for the 2026 annual conference, visit womeninhvacr.org/built-for-speed.

About Women in HVACR

Since 2002, Women in HVACR has worked to increase the number of women in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigerant (HVACR) industry and empower women to succeed by providing members with a variety of opportunities to network and develop a professional environment through education and mentorship. The 1,200-member nonprofit organization holds a variety of regional and national events each year and provides scholarship opportunities for women who pursue careers within the HVACR industry, including those who seek engineering and business degrees or a trade school education. For more information about Women in HVACR, visit womeninhvacr.org/.

SOURCE Women in HVACR