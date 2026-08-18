Women's Capital Summit Brings Entrepreneurs, Investors, and Influential Women Together in New York City to Move Capital

Stop Networking. Start Moving Capital.

For women entrepreneurs seeking capital, this is the room that matters.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Business Collaborative (WBC) today announced the Women's Capital Summit, a high-impact gathering designed to move women from conversations about capital to real relationships, real commitments, and real investment.

Taking place October 6–7 in New York City, the Women's Capital Summit will bring together a deliberately curated room of women entrepreneurs, institutional and individual investors, corporate leaders, athletes, philanthropists, and ecosystem builders who are changing who receives capital—and who gets to deploy it.

This is the room where founders meet the people who can write checks, where investors discover investment-ready businesses, and where women with influence learn how to build ownership, invest in founders, and reshape the capital system.

The program will feature leading voices from high-growth brands, billion-dollar companies, and successful exits—including Merrilee Kick, Founder and CEO of BuzzBallz, alongside founders, investors, and operators who have built unicorns, scaled category-defining businesses, and created meaningful exits. Conversations will focus on the practical decisions behind growth, access to capital, ownership, investment readiness, venture debt, AI, consumer brands, health, sports, and the future of women's wealth.

"Women do not need another room where people simply acknowledge the capital gap," said Gwen Young, CEO of Women Business Collaborative. "They need access to the investors, partners, knowledge, and opportunities that close it. The Women's Capital Summit is built to create that access—and to turn powerful connections into investment, ownership, and growth."

Among the Summit's featured panel discussions:

From Influence to Ownership: How athletes, creators, executives, and other influential women can turn platform, earnings, and networks into long-term wealth and ownership.

How athletes, creators, executives, and other influential women can turn platform, earnings, and networks into long-term wealth and ownership. The Founder–Investor Match: What investors are looking for now, how founders can build the right capital relationships, and how both can move from introductions to diligence.

What investors are looking for now, how founders can build the right capital relationships, and how both can move from introductions to diligence. Unicorns, Exits, and What Comes Next: Lessons from women who have scaled businesses, built enduring value, and created liquidity—and how they are investing back into the next generation.

Lessons from women who have scaled businesses, built enduring value, and created liquidity—and how they are investing back into the next generation. Capital Beyond Venture: Practical pathways through venture debt, private credit, revenue-based financing, corporate partnerships, and philanthropy.

Practical pathways through venture debt, private credit, revenue-based financing, corporate partnerships, and philanthropy. Women's Sports as an Ownership Opportunity: Why one of the fastest-growing markets in business is creating new pathways for investors, founders, and athletes.

The Summit is designed for women founders actively raising capital; investors looking for compelling opportunities and co-investors; corporate and philanthropic leaders committed to building durable capital pathways; and women who are ready to become angel investors, fund investors, owners, or strategic partners.

With a targeted audience of 150 investors and 150 women entrepreneurs, the Women's Capital Summit offers the kind of access, candor, and purposeful connection that is increasingly difficult to find in larger conferences.

"Capital moves through relationships," Young added. "We are making sure women are not simply invited into the room—they are helping to define it, lead it, and deploy it."

Registration is now open. Space is limited.

Register for the Women's Capital Summit: https://wbcollaborative.org/wbc-events/womens-capital-summit-2026/

Event Details

Women's Capital Summit

October 6–7, 2026

New York City

Wells Fargo Connections

150 East 42nd Street

Concourse Level

New York, NY 10017.

About Women Business Collaborative

Women Business Collaborative is a leading action-driven organization advancing equal position, pay, and power for women in business. Through cross-sector collaboration, WBC brings together business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and allies to create measurable progress for women in leadership, entrepreneurship, capital access, and the future of work.

SOURCE Women Business Collaborative