Wood Partners Strengthens South Florida Leadership Team With Key Hire

Micah Conn joins as Managing Director to lead development efforts across the region

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily developer Wood Partners today announced the hiring of Micah Conn as Managing Director of the firm's South Florida office. Conn will oversee all aspects of development across the region, including origination, entitlements, design, capitalization and construction management.

"Micah is a proven and respected leader whose outstanding reputation, deep market knowledge and track record of delivering exceptional multifamily communities make him an ideal addition to our Florida team," said Bryan Borland, Executive Managing Director for Wood Partners. "The addition of Micah strengthens what is already a best-in-class Florida development team and aligns with our goals as we look to grow our presence in South Florida under his leadership."

With more than 20 years of experience in multifamily and mixed-use development, Conn has built a strong track record delivering projects across South Florida. Before joining Wood Partners, he served as senior vice president of development at AvalonBay Communities, where he established and led the company's Southeast Florida development operations and was responsible for sourcing, entitling, developing and stabilizing projects from inception through delivery. Earlier in his career, he served as Regional Vice President of Investments at Gables Residential, overseeing the firm's Florida investment activities, and as Vice President of Development at M-M Properties.

"Having spent my career developing communities throughout Florida, I am excited to join Wood Partners and help build on the company's strong momentum across the state," said Conn. "What drew me to Wood Partners were its people, its entrepreneurial culture, and its commitment to creating better communities. I look forward to identifying new opportunities, strengthening relationships with our partners, and delivering developments that have a lasting positive impact on the residents and communities we serve."

Conn earned his Master of Science in Construction Management from Florida International University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Florida and is a licensed Florida Certified General Contractor.

Wood Partners has remained very active this year, with new multifamily community starts across Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Colorado. The company currently owns more than 80 properties across the United States, representing approximately 25,000 homes. For more information, visit www.woodpartners.com.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development and construction of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 115,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $24 billion. The company currently owns more than 80 properties across the United States, representing approximately 25,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 17 major markets across the country. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit www.woodpartners.com.

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SOURCE Wood Partners