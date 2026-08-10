Woodforest National Bank Opens Second Retail Branch in The Villages, Florida

Woodforest expands its presence in one of Florida's largest active retirement communities with a second convenient location inside Walmart.

THE VILLAGES, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) officially opened its second branch in The Villages, Florida, on July 24, 2026, at 4085 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Conveniently located inside Walmart, the 650-square-foot Woodforest branch is staffed by friendly, professional bankers who offer shoppers and area consumers the convenience of full-service banking products and services along with a depository ATM. The opening marks Woodforest's 12th location in Florida and further expands the Bank's presence in The Villages.

Woodforest National Bank recently opened its second branch in The Villages, Florida, at 4085 Wedgewood Lane inside Walmart. The new 650-sq. ft. branch offers customers convenient access to full-service banking and an ATM onsite.

"We are excited to open our second branch in The Villages and continue building relationships within this vibrant and growing community," said Julie Mayrant, President and Chief Executive Officer of Woodforest National Bank. "Our convenient location allows us to bring personalized service and trusted financial solutions to even more residents and visitors. We look forward to helping customers reach their financial goals while living our commitment to customers first, community always."

Brenda Wendt, Executive Vice President, Director of Branch Banking and Branch Services, added, "The opening of our second location in The Villages reflects the positive response we've received from customers in the area. This branch provides another opportunity for our bankers to engage directly with shoppers, deliver personalized banking solutions, and create a welcoming experience centered around our commitment to 'Bank Where You Shop.'"

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating over 45 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates nearly 740 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA-rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com.

SOURCE Woodforest National Bank