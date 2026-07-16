JULIE V. MAYRANT NAMED WOODFOREST NATIONAL BANK CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) today announced the appointment of Julie V. Mayrant as Chief Executive Officer. A highly respected banking executive with more than 30 years of experience at the employee-owned institution, Mayrant has played a defining role in Woodforest's growth, operational excellence, and customer-focused culture.

Woodforest National Bank today announced the appointment of Julie V. Mayrant as Chief Executive Officer.

"Julie's leadership has been instrumental in shaping Woodforest's footprint in retail banking across the country," said Robert E. Marling, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Woodforest Financial Group, Inc.

"She understands our culture of employee ownership, our responsibility to serve our customers, and the importance of building lasting relationships. Julie was the clear choice of both me and our Board of Directors to lead Woodforest into its next chapter. We are confident in her ability to strengthen our company and the communities we serve for years to come."

Marling will continue as Chairman and CEO of Woodforest Financial Group, Inc. Mayrant assumed her responsibilities as President and CEO on July 15, 2026.

Most recently, Mayrant served as President and Chief Community Banking Officer, overseeing the bank's Retail division and advancing its customer-first operating model. Throughout her career, she has strengthened Woodforest's relationship-based approach to banking, expanded access to financial services, and reinforced the values that have driven the organization's long-term success.

Mayrant's Woodforest journey began with the launch of the bank's first in-store branch in Conroe, Texas, helping establish a retail banking model that became a cornerstone of the company's growth strategy. From that single branch, Woodforest has grown into one of the nation's largest retail banking networks, operating more than 740 branches across 17 states. She also played a key role in expanding the bank's wealth management and commercial banking capabilities.

In addition, Mayrant helped introduce Woodforest's one-stop-shop customer experience, a service model that remains central to the bank's success. As Chief Community Banking Officer, she further strengthened Woodforest's leadership position in Montgomery County while deepening its community impact. As President and CEO, she will focus on building upon the bank's strong employee-owned foundation, deepening customer relationships, strengthening community engagement, and driving disciplined, long-term growth.

"It has been a privilege to grow with Woodforest over the past 30 years," said Mayrant.

"From our earliest days in Montgomery County to serving customers across the country, our success has always been rooted in our people, our culture of ownership, and our commitment to putting customers first and communities always. I am honored to build on that legacy by strengthening relationships, expanding our reach, and continuing to deliver the accessible, relationship-driven banking experience that defines Woodforest."

A graduate of Sam Houston State University, Mayrant earned her Executive MBA from Texas A&M University. She served for eight years on the Board of Directors of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) and currently serves on its Services Board. She previously served on the Board of Directors of The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion and currently serves as Chairman of the Board for Interfaith of The Woodlands.

In recognition of her leadership and impact, Mayrant was named a "Trailblazer" by the Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce in 2021 and was recognized as one of the Houston Business Journal's 2024 "Women Who Mean Business."

Mayrant and her husband, Jerry, have lived in Montgomery County throughout her Woodforest career and raised their son, Jake, in the community. She remains actively involved with the Woodforest Charitable Foundation, Interfaith of The Woodlands, Crossroads Baptist Church, and numerous other charitable initiatives.

About Woodforest National Bank

Celebrating over 45 years of community banking service, Woodforest National Bank has successfully stood among the strongest community banks in the nation, proudly offering outstanding customer service since 1980. Woodforest currently operates nearly 740 branches in 17 states across the United States and is an Outstanding CRA-rated institution. For more information about Woodforest National Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com.

SOURCE Woodforest National Bank