WorkAbility's 40,000 Squarefoot Coworking Space Sets New Standards in Denver
Yoga, meditation, valet parking, gym, doggie salon, library all included. When it comes to amenities, WorkAbility wants you to have it all.
17:00 ET
DENVER, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkAbility officially launches this April 2018 with two central Denver locations: Uptown at The Sudler on 16th & Sherman, and Clubhouse at The Lang on Capitol Hill.
Their Landmark Collection, which also includes The Old Boilermakers Union (due to open in early 2019), comprises of historical and listed buildings reimagined as contemporary shared workspaces - most notably the old Zang House, which members jokingly refer to as "The Castle" for its gothic brickwork, turrets and infamous gargoyle.
WorkAbility offers a "one for all" membership policy which enables members to pick and choose their location according to their schedule and which amenities they wish to make use of on any given day.
The amenities are plentiful, with WiFi, snacks and coffee just scratching the surface. Each spot also has cold-brew on tap for the discerning coffee drinker. Meeting spaces can range from four to 60 depending on a member's needs.
Yoga and meditation classes are free to all members as well as the use of an on-site gym, showers and changing rooms. There's a library, a lecture hall, a café, a bespoke doggie washroom just in case a member has a mucky puppy - yes, they can bring their dogs to work too. Oh, and WorkAbility will also park members' cars for them.
"We want to give our members a chance to incorporate more than just work into their workdays. It's easier, timewise, to achieve that goal if everything is all in one place." says Elizabeth Pritchard, CEO of WorkAbillity, "A 45-minute yoga class is just that if it's only one floor down."
There's also talk of a dedicated podcast studio and daycare center. Watch this (work)space.
Uptown at The Sudler - 1576 Sherman Street, Denver CO 80203
Clubhouse at The Lang - 1532 Emerson Street, Denver CO 80218
8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Friday
Telephone - +1 (720) 5000 311
For further details and media, please contact:
Caroline Lofts
Caroline@workability.works
+1 (303) 668 2842 MT
+44 7900 911 415 GMT
Pricing:
|
Daily
|
Per Day $17.50
|
Coworking Per Day from $17.50
|
Monthly
|
Per Month $275
|
Coworking Per Month (Roaming) from $275
|
Dedicated
|
Per Month $300
|
Coworking Per Month (Dedicated) from $300
|
Joint Membership
|
Per Month $475
|
Joint Membership Monthly from $475
|
Private Offices
|
Per Month From $900
|
Offices Serviced and Furnished from $900
SOURCE WorkAbility
