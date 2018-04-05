WorkAbility's 40,000 Squarefoot Coworking Space Sets New Standards in Denver

DENVER, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkAbility officially launches this April 2018 with two central Denver locations: Uptown at The Sudler on 16th & Sherman, and Clubhouse at The Lang on Capitol Hill.

Their Landmark Collection, which also includes The Old Boilermakers Union (due to open in early 2019), comprises of historical and listed buildings reimagined as contemporary shared workspaces - most notably the old Zang House, which members jokingly refer to as "The Castle" for its gothic brickwork, turrets and infamous gargoyle.

Workability

WorkAbility offers a "one for all" membership policy which enables members to pick and choose their location according to their schedule and which amenities they wish to make use of on any given day.

The amenities are plentiful, with WiFi, snacks and coffee just scratching the surface. Each spot also has cold-brew on tap for the discerning coffee drinker. Meeting spaces can range from four to 60 depending on a member's needs.

Yoga and meditation classes are free to all members as well as the use of an on-site gym, showers and changing rooms. There's a library, a lecture hall, a café, a bespoke doggie washroom just in case a member has a mucky puppy - yes, they can bring their dogs to work too. Oh, and WorkAbility will also park members' cars for them.

"We want to give our members a chance to incorporate more than just work into their workdays. It's easier, timewise, to achieve that goal if everything is all in one place." says Elizabeth Pritchard, CEO of WorkAbillity, "A 45-minute yoga class is just that if it's only one floor down."

There's also talk of a dedicated podcast studio and daycare center. Watch this (work)space.

Uptown at The Sudler - 1576 Sherman Street, Denver CO 80203

Clubhouse at The Lang - 1532 Emerson Street, Denver CO 80218

8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Friday

Telephone - +1 (720) 5000 311

www.workability.works

For further details and media, please contact:

Caroline Lofts

Caroline@workability.works

+1 (303) 668 2842 MT

+44 7900 911 415 GMT

Pricing:

Daily Per Day $17.50 Coworking Per Day from $17.50 Monthly Per Month $275 Coworking Per Month (Roaming) from $275 Dedicated Per Month $300 Coworking Per Month (Dedicated) from $300 Joint Membership Per Month $475 Joint Membership Monthly from $475 Private Offices Per Month From $900 Offices Serviced and Furnished from $900

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workabilitys-40000-squarefoot-coworking-space-sets-new-standards-in-denver-300625265.html

SOURCE WorkAbility

Related Links

http://www.workability.works

