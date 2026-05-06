KING COUNTY PARATRANSIT WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Workers at MV Transportation Subcontractor Become Members of Local 117

TUKWILA, Wash., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 35 paratransit workers at Alesig, a subcontractor of MV Transportation, has voted to join Teamsters Local 117, seeking better health care, equitable wages, and respect on the job. Workers organized with the Teamsters to improve the workplace culture and ensure their concerns will no longer be ignored.

"We are excited to welcome these workers to the Teamsters family," said Paul Dascher, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 117. "They serve some of the most vulnerable residents in our community, helping them get to their appointments and medical visits safely. We look forward to negotiating a strong Teamsters contract that reflects their priorities and recognizes the invaluable services they provide."

Alesig workers support elderly and disabled passengers across King County. By organizing, they joined 330 unionized drivers, schedulers, and transit instructors at MV Transportation who currently perform paratransit services in the county. The group's first contract will strive to rectify the unfair compensation gap between workers at MV Transportation and Alesig.

"Now that we won our union election, I believe there will be a more effective workplace environment as well as more efficient communication between all employees," said Magnus Lewis, a three-year dispatcher at Alesig and member of Local 117.

Teamsters Local 117 represents 19,000 workers throughout Washington across many industries in both the public and private sectors. For more information, visit www.Teamsters117.org.

Contact:

Paul Zilly, (206) 794-6673

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 117