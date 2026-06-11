Working Contractor Fleet to Be Sold at Public Auction in Great Falls

Telehandlers, dump trucks, utility vehicles, sweepers, trailers, and equipment to sell online through June 17

GREAT FALLS, S.C., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ligon Co. announces a significant Contractor Fleet Reduction Auction, offering a public opportunity to acquire a diverse range of work-ready heavy equipment and vehicles. This online-only event, designed to connect buyers and sellers through a transparent marketplace, features well-maintained assets suitable for businesses, municipalities, farmers, and individuals. Bidding is open now through June 17 at 12:00 Noon EDT at Proxibid.com/Ligon.

This public auction reflects The Ligon Co.'s mission of connecting buyers and sellers through a transparent, competitive marketplace. The inventory comes from a well-maintained contractor fleet, ensuring that all equipment runs, drives, and operates unless otherwise noted in the catalog. This presents a rare opportunity for those looking to expand a business, replace existing equipment, or add to a farm or personal fleet with quality assets at competitive prices.

Featured Equipment and Opportunities

"This is the type of equipment businesses rely on every day to move materials, maintain property, complete projects, and keep operations running," said Randy Ligon, Owner & Auctioneer. "Whether you're an established contractor, a municipality, or someone looking to start or expand a business, there are opportunities throughout this sale."

The Contractor Fleet Reduction Auction includes a comprehensive selection of equipment:

Telehandlers

Dump Trucks

Utility Vehicles

Street Sweepers

Trailers

Light Towers

Excavator Attachments

Auction Participation and Preview

The auction is open to the public, including contractors, municipalities, and farmers. Complete descriptions, photographs, terms, and bidding information are available online. Early registration is recommended to ensure seamless participation. A preview of the equipment is available at 5562 Pendergrass Blvd., Great Falls, SC, where interested bidders are encouraged to inspect items in person before placing bids. Pickup for purchased items will also be at this location.

This event underscores The Ligon Co.'s commitment to facilitating access to quality equipment through efficient and competitive auction processes. Further details can be found at Proxibid.com /Ligon.

Media Contact:

Lainey Deshields, 803-366-3535, [email protected]

The Ligon Company is a full-service real estate and auction firm serving North and South Carolina. For over 30 years, the company has specialized in real estate sales, auctions, estates, business liquidations, equipment auctions, and personal property marketing. With locations in Rock Hill and Chester South Carolina, The Ligon Company combines traditional real estate services with innovative auction solutions to help clients achieve their goals efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit TheLigonCompany.com or call (803) 366-3535.

SOURCE The Ligon Co.