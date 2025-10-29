Massive Absolute Auction in Dillon, SC -- Former School Properties & District Contents Sell to the Highest Bidder

DILLON, S.C., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A HUGE Absolute Real Estate & School Contents Liquidation Auction is underway in Dillon County, South Carolina — and everything sells to the highest bidder, regardless of price!

Hosted by The Ligon Company, this multi-property and multi-location event features three former school campuses offered at absolute online auction, along with the complete contents of several other facilities, including South Elementary, East Elementary, and Stewart Heights Elementary.

"These properties represent both history and opportunity," said Randy Ligon. "It's exciting to see resources from these former schools turned into new possibilities — all while supporting local education and redevelopment," said Randy Ligon, President and Auctioneer of The Ligon Company. "This is a tremendous opportunity for investors, developers, schools, and community groups to purchase valuable properties and equipment at their price."

Auction Details

Real Estate Auction: Open now through Thursday, November 6 at 12:00 Noon

Includes three former school sites totaling nearly 20 acres across Dillon County.





Open now through Includes three former school sites totaling nearly across Dillon County. Personal Property Auction: Closes Tuesday, November 4 at 12:00 Noon

Featuring school furniture, office and cafeteria equipment, commercial kitchen appliances, vehicles, and maintenance tools.

"From buildings and buses to desks and stainless steel tables — everything must go," added Ligon. "It's a great way to repurpose useful items and put resources back into the community."

Full auction details, photos, and terms are available at www.TheLigonCompany.com.

Contact: Lainey Deshields | (803) 366-3535 | [email protected]

SOURCE The Ligon Co.