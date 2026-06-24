Workiz Unveils the Industry's First 'Service Revenue Machine'; Completes Platform with Launch of Genius Marketing

The unified platform bridges operations and automated demand generation, driving up to a 20% total revenue increase for field service businesses.

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workiz, the leading field service management platform trusted by over 120,000 professionals across North America, today announced the completion of the industry's first autonomous growth engine with the launch of Genius Marketing. Historically, field service businesses have been forced to run on fragmented systems, juggling scheduling, dispatch, and payments in one place, while trying to guess at marketing in another. By embedding automated, agentic demand generation directly into its core operating system, Workiz has closed the loop, turning operational data into a continuous source of new revenue.

The Service Revenue Machine represents a fundamental shift in how home service companies scale. It seamlessly integrates daily operations, such as answering calls, scheduling, dispatching, and invoicing, with automated marketing. Previously, these critical business functions lived in data silos. Now, powered by Genius Marketing, they form a unified, autonomous revenue engine that automatically recaptures lost estimates, prompts repeat bookings, and turns a company's existing customer history into a predictable growth lever.

"For years, we've helped pros manage their jobs, but we were missing the spark that drives demand," said Didi Azaria, CEO of Workiz. "With Genius Marketing, we have completed the Service Revenue Machine, transforming Workiz from an operational utility into a comprehensive growth engine for the entire industry. Our users no longer have to worry about buying expensive leads or running complex ad campaigns; the system autonomously identifies opportunities and capitalizes on them."

The Final Piece of the Revenue Machine

While robust scheduling and seamless payments manage the day-to-day business, Genius Marketing actively fuels it. Built directly into the platform where customer data already lives, this final piece of the machine delivers immediate impact through several core capabilities:

A Click-to-Cash Reporting Layer: Tracks every automated outreach campaign directly to booked jobs and exact dollar revenue, providing total visibility into the ROI of every interaction.

Tracks every automated outreach campaign directly to booked jobs and exact dollar revenue, providing total visibility into the ROI of every interaction. An AI Campaign Engine: Autonomously generates trade-specific outreach and follow-up sequences based on real job history, customer tags, and last service dates.

Autonomously generates trade-specific outreach and follow-up sequences based on real job history, customer tags, and last service dates. Automated Estimate Recovery: Targets the 40% of estimates that typically go cold in the industry, executing multi-channel touchpoints until the job is secured.

Targets the 40% of estimates that typically go cold in the industry, executing multi-channel touchpoints until the job is secured. A Centralized Reputation Feed: Consolidates Google Business reviews and crafts instant, AI-drafted responses to boost local search visibility and map pack rankings.

Proven Operational Growth

On average, field service businesses see a 10% increase in monthly revenue just by activating Genius Marketing, and up to a 20% total revenue growth when fully leveraging the complete Workiz Service Revenue Machine.

The real-world results from early adopters reflect this massive shift. Gold Eagle Services, an HVAC business in Austin, Texas, generated $400,000 in revenue through Genius Marketing campaigns in just four months.

"Our Genius Marketing campaigns generated $400,000 over the last four months," said Liz Ramirez, Marketing Manager at Gold Eagle Services. "The biggest added value is being able to pinpoint the revenue generated. Just two of our newsletters brought in $140,000 in booked jobs with a 32% open rate. In an industry where almost nobody is sending newsletters, the opportunity is enormous."

For more information on the Service Revenue Machine and the Workiz Genius suite, visit www.workiz.com.

About Workiz

Workiz is a leading field service management operating system built for speed, scalability, and automated growth. Trusted by over 120,000 professionals across North America, Workiz unifies scheduling, dispatching, payments, and customer communication into a single platform. On average, Workiz users save up to 15 hours a week on administrative tasks and see a 30% revenue increase within their first year. Learn more at www.workiz.com.

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SOURCE Workiz