Workiz Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Workiz Attributes Growth to Product Innovation, AI-Driven Field Operations, and Expanding Market Demand

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workiz, the leading field service management and communication platform built for home-service professionals, announced it has been ranked on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year.

Workiz celebrates its second consecutive win as one of North America’s fastest-growing companies, driven by bold innovation and a commitment to leading the industry

Workiz CEO Didi Azaria credits the company's accelerated product innovation, including its AI-powered Genius suite, integrated payments suite, and workflow automation tools, as key contributors to the company's growth.

"This recognition is proof that when you bring real AI efficiency to the field, small service businesses can operate with the speed and precision of the big players. Our growth comes from helping them earn more, waste less, and run a sharper business every single day.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio Leader. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants, demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Overall, the 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year period, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte* Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies, both public and private, in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Workiz

Workiz is the leader in AI-powered field service management, transforming how service businesses operate with a 24/7 intelligent platform built for speed, scalability, and customer-centric growth. Trusted by over 120,000 professionals, Workiz integrates scheduling, payments, communications, and customer engagement into one AI-powered operating system. From answering calls and dispatching jobs to automated follow-ups, it ensures every lead is captured and every customer interaction optimized. Built by industry experts and used by top service teams across North America, Workiz is more than software, it's the AI engine driving the future of field service, defining the standard for how modern businesses scale. Learn more at www.workiz.com.

