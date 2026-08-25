WorkSafe Ontario Fund Selects Fluxx Grantmaker to Streamline Research Funding and Accelerate Innovation

Robust selection process reveals Fluxx's grantmaking solution superior to competitors

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluxx, the leading provider of AI technology for the social good funding ecosystem, today announced a new partnership with WorkSafe Ontario Fund, an independent nonprofit, board-governed organization dedicated to advancing research and innovation in workplace health and safety across the province of Ontario, Canada.

With a bold vision of becoming the global launchpad for breakthrough ideas that prevent workplace harm, drive recovery, and empower workers to return to healthy, productive lives, WorkSafe Ontario Fund recognized the need for a modern, configurable grants management platform capable of supporting a rapidly expanding research and innovation funding portfolio. To seamlessly manage a diverse portfolio of annual competitions, strategic investments, and large complex multi-year partnerships - each with different workflows, reporting needs, approvals, and payment dependencies - WorkSafe Ontario Fund selected Fluxx.

"We are honored that WorkSafe Ontario Fund has chosen Fluxx for their grants management solution," said Ashley Boyer, Chief Revenue Officer at Fluxx. "WorkSafe Ontario Fund is building an ambitious model for research and innovation funding and Fluxx is excited to support this vision with technology that helps organizations manage increasingly sophisticated funding portfolios. Together, we look forward to enabling greater efficiency, stronger collaboration, and better outcomes for the researchers, institutions, and partners advancing workplace health and safety."

Following a comprehensive evaluation process, Fluxx stood out for its highly configurable platform, AI-enabled capabilities, role-aware workflows, robust portfolio analytics, and collaborative approach to implementation. The platform provides the digital infrastructure and flexibility to evolve alongside the Fund's ambitious growth strategy while strengthening governance, operational efficiency, and evidence-informed funding decisions.

"WorkSafe Ontario Fund was created to accelerate the next generation of workplace health and safety innovation - not simply fund research, but help move the most promising ideas from discovery into real-world impact," said Joshua Workman, President & CEO of WorkSafe Ontario Fund. "As we build one of Canada's most ambitious workplace health and safety research funding portfolios, we needed a platform that could scale with our ambition. Fluxx distinguished itself through its flexibility, advanced technology, and collaborative approach, giving us confidence that we have the digital foundation to support a world-class research funding organization."

For more information on Fluxx Grantmaker, click here.

About WorkSafe Ontario Fund

Established in 2026, WorkSafe Ontario Fund is an independent, nonprofit, board-governed organization dedicated to advancing workplace health and safety across the provide by funding transformative research and innovation. The WorkSafe Ontario Fund accelerates promising, evidence-based ideas into real-world applications that prevent workplace harm, improve recovery, and support healthy outcomes for workers and businesses alike. By investing in scientific discovery, translational research, and technological innovation, WorkSafe Ontario Fund empowers breakthrough solutions that build safer workplaces and healthier futures for everyone.

About Fluxx

Fluxx powers the social good funding ecosystem. Our AI-powered, cloud-native grants management solution maximizes funding opportunities to drive outsized impact. Trusted worldwide, our purpose-built grantmaking and grantseeking solutions help teams work smarter, respond faster, and collaborate better to drive measurable funding outcomes. Fluxx and the Fluxx logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Fluxx. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

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Elizabeth McDonough [email protected]

SOURCE Fluxx