World Gym Corporation Reports Q2 2026 Financial Results

Net Profit of NT$219 Million (US$6.94 Million), Up 175.1% Annually; Q2 EPS NT$2.01; Board Approves NT$1.81 per Share Q2 Dividend

TAIPEI, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gym Corporation (2762.TW), the owner of the iconic World Gym brand with over 280 locations worldwide, today announced its Q2 2026 financial results. Driven by both revenue growth and a significant improvement in gross margin, the company's profit grew substantially over last year and slightly outperformed the previous quarter, marking the second consecutive quarter to hit a single-quarter record high since its public listing.

Q2 2026 Financial Highlights

Net Profit : NT$219 million (US$6.94 million), up 0.07% QoQ and 175.1% YoY

: NT$219 million (US$6.94 million), up 0.07% QoQ and 175.1% YoY Gross Margin : 21.39%, up 5.55 ppts YoY

: 21.39%, up 5.55 ppts YoY Operating Margin : 11.03%, up 0.34 ppts QoQ and 5.77 ppts YoY

: 11.03%, up 0.34 ppts QoQ and 5.77 ppts YoY Earnings Per Share (EPS): NT$2.01, compared to NT$0.73 in Q2 2025

Dividend Approval:

Q2 2026 Cash Dividend: NT$1.81 per share

Supported by growth in both membership revenue and personal training course revenue, World Gym Corporation's Q2 revenue reached NT$2.951 billion, representing a 4.97% increase quarter-on-quarter and 8.84% growth YoY. Continuous and effective cost control drove the operating margin to 11.03%, continuing its improvement from the previous quarter. Consequently, despite having two new clubs entering presales and two clubs officially opening in Taiwan during Q2—alongside intensive resource allocation to prepare for the presales of its first directly-operated overseas club—single-quarter net profit reached NT$219.3 million, sustaining quarter-on-quarter growth and surging 175.1% compared to the same period last year.

World Gym Corporation also approved a Q2 dividend distribution, consisting of approximately NT$1.81 per share from earnings.

For the first half of the year, World Gym Corporation's cumulative revenue reached NT$5.763 billion, up 9.1% YoY. The gross margin stood at 21.58%, up 5.88 percentage points YoY, while the operating margin was 10.87%, a significant increase of 6.39 percentage points from the same period last year. Net profit for the first half of the year reached NT$438 million, representing a 2.4-fold increase YoY, with an EPS of NT$4.01.

John Caraccio, Chairman of World Gym Corporation, commented, "Since the beginning of the year, the Company has been focused on executing a profit-oriented expansion strategy, which is already starting to yield results. Even as we invest heavily into new locations, launching ten new sites in the first half of 2026, including the first World Gym in Thailand, profits not only remained stable but continued to show growth. As these stores come online, they are expected to become significant contributors to revenue and income growth in the second half of this year.

"Furthermore, World Gym has continued to align with international fitness trends. The Company is expanding collaboration with HYROX, the global leader in fitness racing. We remain optimistic about our future business outlook, driven by the rollout of our Pilates programs and the launch of our innovative health management platform."

Note: Based on a USD/TWD exchange rate of 31.61

2026 Q2 Financial Results Report (Unit: NT$ K) Item 2026 Q2 2026 Q1 QoQ% 2025 Q2 YoY% Operating Revenues 2,951,126 2,811,384 4.97 2,711,338 8.84 Gross Profit 631,289 612,346 3.09 429,352 47.03 Income before tax 285,911 268,722 6.4 101,980 180.36 Net Income 219,317 219,155 0.07 79,727 175.08

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future growth, expansion plans, new product launches, expected performance, dividend policy, and management's outlook. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect future results include economic conditions, market competition, regulatory developments, consumer demand, and the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy. World Gym Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About World Gym Corporation

World Gym Corporation is Taiwan's largest fitness chain, operating 141 locations. In 2024, it acquired World Gym International, securing the iconic World Gym brand and global operating rights, establishing itself as a global fitness leader. With a franchise network spanning 10 countries and 297 locations, it serves 1,000,000 members. The company continues to empower individuals worldwide to achieve their fitness goals and live healthier lives through state-of-the-art facilities, innovative programs, and technology-driven solutions.

SOURCE World Gym