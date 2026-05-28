World Gym Corporation Partners with HYROX to Accelerate Fitness Racing Across Taiwan, with Expansion in Thailand

Global Fitness Leader Brings World's Premier Fitness Racing Event to Taiwan's Largest Gym Network

TAIPEI, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gym Corporation (2762.TW), the owner of the iconic World Gym brand with over 280 locations worldwide, today announced a three-year strategic partnership with HYROX, the global leader in fitness racing. The collaboration represents HYROX's largest partnership in the APAC region, initially extending directly to the 140 corporate-owned World Gym locations in Taiwan, with planned expansion into Thailand later this year.

World Gym Partners with HYROX in APAC.(Provided by HYROX) 2026 HYROX Taiwan attracted over 16,000 participants.(Provided by HYROX)

The partnership leverages World Gym Taiwan's unparalleled infrastructure of 140 clubs, 500,000 members, and over 40 million annual visits to accelerate HYROX's growth throughout Taiwan and establishes a scalable model for expansion across World Gym's global franchise network of 286 locations in 10 markets. World Gym Taiwan will host satellite challenges and mini events featuring HYROX style competitions in the Taiwan market, to further facilitate member engagement.

HYROX, which combines running with functional fitness, has experienced explosive global growth with over 1.3 million people competing at 140 events across the world in the last twelve months. Through this partnership, World Gym Taiwan will integrate HYROX training into its extensive personal training services and club operations, creating an immediate pathway for awareness, participation, and competition development across the island.

"World Gym is an ideal partner for HYROX's expansion in this region," said John Caraccio, President of World Gym Corporation. "Our extensive network across Taiwan provides the perfect platform to introduce this exciting fitness racing experience to our members. This partnership brings world-class fitness innovation to Taiwan while creating new pathways for our community to challenge themselves and achieve their goals. We also look forward to integrating this into our new presence in Thailand, which we will announce soon."

"Partnering with World Gym gives HYROX access to one of Asia's most sophisticated fitness markets," said Calvin Wong, Director of APAC at HYROX 365. "World Gym's network, engaged audience, and proven execution capabilities make them an excellent partner to grow HYROX in Taiwan. They also provide an unmatched platform for market activation. Beyond Taiwan, World Gym's global franchise presence across 10 markets, in addition to Thailand, creates exciting possibilities for the continued growth of HYROX globally."

World Gym's partnership with HYROX delivers immediate competitive advantages through unmatched scale and infrastructure: 3.6 million monthly visits which create brand exposure, and large facilities with extensive functional training space provide ready-made venues for HYROX programming. The partnership taps into 124,000 active personal training clients who match HYROX's target demographic, supported by 3,100 certified trainers who will drive adoption.

World Gym Taiwan will also host satellite HYROX-style competitive events at venues across Taiwan, integrating competition preparation, training programs, and community building throughout its vast network. The partnership includes direct equipment procurement and establishes HYROX as an approved vendor for World Gym's international franchise network, enabling expanded collaboration across multiple markets.

This announcement builds on World Gym's strong global momentum following its 2024 acquisition of World Gym International and recent expansion initiatives in Mexico, Brazil, and Australia, as well as its upcoming entry into Thailand.

About World Gym Corporation

World Gym Corporation is Taiwan's largest fitness chain, operating 140 locations. In 2024, it acquired World Gym International, securing the iconic World Gym brand and global operating rights, establishing itself as a global fitness leader. With a franchise network spanning 10 countries and 286 locations, it serves 900,000 members. The company continues to empower individuals worldwide to achieve their fitness goals and live healthier lives through state-of-the-art facilities, innovative programs, and technology-driven solutions.

About Hyrox

HYROX is a global ecosystem of events, training, and coaching designed to inspire and impact 100 million lives. Built around a unique race format of 8 x 1 km runs and 8 workout stations, HYROX has established the gold standard in fitness competition and is driving toward Olympic recognition. By connecting the world's gym communities through the transformative power of training and competition, HYROX is the cultural heartbeat of fitness.

SOURCE World Gym