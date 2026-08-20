World Team Tennis Announces New Clubs and Players Ahead of December Relaunch

Led by elite players with local ties, the teams honor WTT's history and future vision

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Team Tennis (WTT), the mixed-gender professional team tennis league relaunching this December, today unveiled official clubs – introducing three new team identities and a player who will represent each: the Florida Flamingos Racquet Club with Tommy Paul, the New York Empire Racquet Club with Jessica Pegula, and the Toronto North Racquet Club with Denis Shapovalov.

World Team Tennis announces new clubs and elite players, including Denis Shapovalov, Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul.

"Our goal has always been to modernize WTT's incredible legacy and reshape our brands to create something as cool as it was back in the day," said Stephen Amritraj, Chief Executive Officer of WTT. "Our view is that tennis' popularity starts with the best players in the world, but has always extended well beyond the court into lifestyle and culture. That's why we prioritized creative direction for our teams, developing unique identities that fans and players will connect with and want to be a part of."

As part of WTT's reimagined future, each club features a distinct crest and logo designed to represent its city and the league's modern vision, while remaining rooted in its history:

Florida Flamingos Racquet Club revives one of the most visually recognizable identities of the league's early years. Retaining the "Florida Flamingos" name from WTT's inaugural 1974 season, the refreshed identity reimagines the original flamingo motif in a vibrant palette of pink and deep burgundy. A founding-year marker reflects the club's 1974 creation and the crest captures the color and energy of metropolitan Miami.

revives one of the most visually recognizable identities of the league's early years. Retaining the "Florida Flamingos" name from WTT's inaugural 1974 season, the refreshed identity reimagines the original flamingo motif in a vibrant palette of pink and deep burgundy. A founding-year marker reflects the club's 1974 creation and the crest captures the color and energy of metropolitan Miami. New York Empire Racquet Club builds on the franchise that returned WTT to New York in 2016 and captured the league championship in 2020. Its new identity centers on an imperial "NY" monogram inspired by the city's drive, architecture and cultural influence, and features a geometric crown, influenced by the city's Art Deco heritage, that represents the pursuit of excellence. Rendered in a timeless, near-monochrome palette, the crest is deliberately understated, with strong verticals and sharp, balanced forms echoing the New York skyline.

builds on the franchise that returned WTT to New York in 2016 and captured the league championship in 2020. Its new identity centers on an imperial "NY" monogram inspired by the city's drive, architecture and cultural influence, and features a geometric crown, influenced by the city's Art Deco heritage, that represents the pursuit of excellence. Rendered in a timeless, near-monochrome palette, the crest is deliberately understated, with strong verticals and sharp, balanced forms echoing the New York skyline. Toronto North Racquet Club marks the return of professional team tennis to the region for the first time since the Toronto-Buffalo Royals competed in WTT's inaugural 1974 season. Its new crest features a bold moose, rooted, powerful and fiercely territorial, with six antlers representing Toronto's six districts. The emblem is rendered in iconic Canadian red as an expression of national pride and instant recognition, on and off the court.

Each of the players carries a personal connection to their club – Paul has resided in Boca Raton, Florida, since he was a teenager; Pegula was born in Buffalo, New York; and Shapovalov grew up in Toronto, Ontario.

"When I saw the branding for the Florida Flamingos, I couldn't have been more excited," said Paul. "The tennis community in South Florida is very special to me, and I can't wait for December."

"Building a distinct crest, logo and identity for each club that speaks to the culture, history and heartbeat of each city was an intentional first step in relaunching the league to give fans and players something to rally behind," said Patrick Yee, Chief Business Officer of WTT. "We wanted to develop clubs that can live well beyond the court and are inextricably linked with local communities, personalities and legacies. This is just the beginning."

More details surrounding additional official players and the upcoming season's schedule will be available soon.

About World Team Tennis

World Team Tennis (WTT) is tennis for the people — a reimagined professional tennis league bringing together fans, players, and communities. Originally founded by Billie Jean King and others in 1974, WTT pioneered mixed-gender team competition and a more accessible, fan-focused vision for the sport. Today, under new ownership and management, the league returns with top professional players competing in a new, high-energy primetime format that blends elite tennis with entertainment, culture, and local pride — redefining the team tennis experience for the next generation of players and fans.

Learn more at wtt.com and follow @worldteamtennis.

SOURCE World Team Tennis