World Team Tennis Unveils Team Markets for Reimagined, Fan-First 2026 Season

The league lands in Toronto, New York City and the Miami metropolitan area with bold changes to deliver a new fan experience

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Team Tennis (WTT), the pioneering mixed-gender team tennis league co-founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, today announced three city-based clubs in Toronto, New York City, and the Miami metropolitan area ahead of its 47th season, launching December 2026.

"We're incredibly excited to bring WTT's new vision to life in these cities as we begin the league's next chapter. Together, these markets are home to some of the world's largest tennis communities, incredible sports and entertainment venues, and elite player talent," said Stephen Amritraj, Chief Executive Officer of WTT. "We've been intentional about listening to tennis fans and revamped WTT's entire fan experience from the ground up to create a truly unique team product in tennis. From our new format to the in-arena experience, every decision has been driven by one goal: delivering more value to fans to help grow the sport."

The upcoming season will feature six events, with each team playing two home matches and two away matches. Opening Night will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, before the league heads to Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, and Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, later that month. In partnership with these state-of-the-art arenas, WTT is able to create a unique fan experience that pairs elite tennis with premium hospitality, live entertainment, and interactive activations – all within a comfortable, fan-first environment.

"Tennis Canada is excited to support World Team Tennis' return and to welcome the event to Toronto," said Gavin Ziv, Chief Executive Officer, Tennis Canada. "Over one million new tennis players hit the courts in Canada last year and that is, in part, because Canadians are inspired to pick up a racquet by watching the world's best in action on home soil. We look forward to providing tennis fans with a new event to experience and we expect several Canadian players to take part, meaning they will have a home team to rally behind."

Building on WTT's founding values of team competition, gender equity, and innovation, the league will introduce a redesigned match format featuring four singles sets – Men's No. 1, Women's No. 1, Men's No. 2, and Women's No. 2 – and a mixed doubles Supertiebreaker, with each gender contributing equally to the overall team result. Viewer consumption data shows that most fans watch only a portion of a full best-of-three or best-of-five set match. Guided by that insight, WTT's new single-set, no-ad format offers greater variety, featuring eight elite players competing within the same match window that traditionally showcases just two players. WTT's tradition of no-ad scoring will continue in the streamlined format, ensuring that every point and every game matters while delivering a fast-paced, high-energy experience that starts and finishes on time.

About World Team Tennis

World Team Tennis (WTT) is tennis for the people — a reimagined professional tennis league bringing together fans, players, and communities. Originally founded by Billie Jean King and others in 1974, WTT pioneered mixed-gender team competition and a more accessible, fan-focused vision for the sport. Today, under new ownership and management, the league returns with top professional players competing in a new, high-energy primetime format that blends elite tennis with entertainment, culture, and local pride — redefining the team tennis experience for the next generation of players and fans.

Learn more at wtt.com and follow @worldteamtennis.

SOURCE World Team Tennis